Lindsay Lohan is expecting her first child.

The "Mean Girls" star announced her pregnancy in an Instagram post Tuesday, sharing an image of a baby onesie with "Coming soon..." written on it. The post was captioned "We are blessed and excited!"

Lohan married financier Bader Shammas in 2022, People magazine reported.

A message sent to Lohan's representative was not immediately returned.

The 36-year-old actor, who was once a tabloid mainstay, has lived overseas for several years and kept a lower public profile.

She recently returned to acting, starring in Netflix's "Falling for Christmas" last year, and stars in the streaming service's upcoming romantic comedy "Irish Wish."

Big ratings for season finale: "The Last of Us" fans set another rating record for the season one finale of the apocalyptic, mushroom-infected zombie video game adaptation. Despite the show airing against the Oscars on Sunday night, HBO said the season finale drew in 8.2 million viewers.

Viewership for "The Last of Us" has consistently grown throughout the season. The series has not only won over gamers with high expectations but also critics and people who aren't familiar with the game.

The series premiere drew 4.7 million viewers in the U.S., based on Nielsen and HBO data, making for HBO's second-largest debut, behind "House of the Dragon." Outside of the U.S., "The Last of Us" is now the most-watched show in the history of HBO Max in both Europe and Latin America, HBO said.

As viewers watch episodes on the streaming platforms days after the episodes air, the numbers for the series will continue to increase. The series is now averaging 30.4 million viewers across its first six episodes, with the first episode approaching 40 million viewers in the U.S., HBO said.

HBO did concede to the ratings behemoth that is the Super Bowl, dropping the fifth episode of "The Last of Us" on HBO Max and HBO On Demand early last month on the Friday before the big game on Feb. 12. But the ratings for episode five were still strong, with 11.6 million viewers from Friday through Sunday.

The series finale ended with Joel making some difficult and controversial decisions that left viewers wondering what was next for protagonists Ellie (Bella Ramsey) and Joel (Pedro Pascal). While not much has been officially announced about the second season, fans of the video game know about "The Last of Us Part II" and are eagerly anticipating how the game will be adapted for season two.

Big bucks for Bardugo: Million-selling author Leigh Bardugo has reached a blockbuster deal with Macmillan Publishers, an eight-figure agreement for a dozen books across several imprints.

According to Macmillan, the books will comprise a “variety of formats, age categories and genres.” Bardugo is best known for her Grishaverse fantasy novels, which include “Shadow and Bone,” the basis for a Netflix series of the same name that begins its second season this week. She also has written the adult fantasy novel “Ninth House” and its recently released sequel “Hell Bent.”

“Macmillan took a chance on me over a decade ago and they’ve been my home ever since. When no one in YA was interested in epic fantasy, they welcomed ‘Shadow and Bone,’" Bardugo said in a statement Tuesday. “When everyone wanted books about kings and queens, they rolled the dice on my team of six outcasts (in her novel ‘Six of Crows’) trying to pull off an impossible heist.”

“And when I wanted to go someplace far darker, they backed me in welcoming readers to Ninth House,” she added. "Publishing is a tough business and it’s no small thing to be able to write the stories I’m most passionate about.”