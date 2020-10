One of the teams will break a long losing streak. Lindenwold has lost 21 straight with its last win coming Sept. 14, 2018 in a 12-7 victory over New Egypt. Wildwood has lost 47 straight with its last victory coming in a 22-6 win over Pleasantville on Nov. 13, 2014. Wildwood quarterback Ernie Troiano has thrown for 201 yards and two TDs.