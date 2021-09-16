 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lindenwold (0-2) at Lower Cape May (1-1)
0 comments

Lindenwold (0-2) at Lower Cape May (1-1)

Lindenwold (0-2) at Lower Cape May (1-1)

7 p.m. Friday

Marcus Hebron rushed 22 times for 106 yards in Lower’s 15-12 win over Cumberland Regional last Friday. Archie Lawler sparked Lower’s defense with six tackles for losses. Lindenwold has dropped 29 straight.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News