Linden 77, Atlantic City 30

Naz Robinson made 9 of 14 shots and scored 20 points to lead Linden to the win.
Hassnur Rahman-Freeman scored 11 with three steals for Atlantic City.
LINDEN 17 21 20 19 - 77
Atlantic City 13 4 8 5 - 30
LD-Hodge 14, Robinson 20, Burnam 7, Butler 6, Nadir 4, Motley 12, Carty 1, Muhammad 2, Thomas 6, Turner 4
AC-T. Jones 5, Rahmaan-Freeman 11, Daniels 1, Turner 2, Small 2, M. Jones 9
