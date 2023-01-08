 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Linden 77, Atlantic City 30

  • 0

Naz Robinson made 9 of 14 shots and scored 20 points to lead Linden to the win.

Hassnur Rahman-Freeman scored 11 with three steals for Atlantic City.

LINDEN 17 21 20 19 - 77

Atlantic City 13 4 8 5 - 30

LD-Hodge 14, Robinson 20, Burnam 7, Butler 6, Nadir 4, Motley 12, Carty 1, Muhammad 2, Thomas 6, Turner 4

AC-T. Jones 5, Rahmaan-Freeman 11, Daniels 1, Turner 2, Small 2, M. Jones 9

Contact: 609-272-7209
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New president to lead Atlantic City's Hard Rock casino

New president to lead Atlantic City's Hard Rock casino

Atlantic City’s Hard Rock casino on Tuesday hired a new management team as the property pushes for an even greater share of the market. George Goldhoff was named president of the casino, and Mike Sampson was named general manager. Both men are expected to start within the next few weeks after approval by New Jersey gambling regulators. Hard Rock ranks second among Atlantic City’s nine casinos in terms of overall gambling revenue, winning over $533 million over the first 11 months of this year, trailing only the Borgata. It is the former Trump Taj Mahal casino, which was redone and reopened in June 2018.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News