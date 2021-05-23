You can fill out an adoption application online on our official website.Gorgeous Lily is an absolute head-turner!! This 5-year-old purebred... View on PetFinder
Criminal charges were filed Thursday against a suspended detective in the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office for allegedly conducting an unau…
A fatal car crash occurred Saturday on the Atlantic City Expressway westbound in Gloucester Township, Camden County, the State Police said.
ATLANTIC CITY — The city’s Democratic Committee is demanding Mayor Marty Small Sr. resign after a federal lawsuit was filed against him last w…
MARGATE — Most homeowners would tolerate a period of construction noise and torn-up streets for the replacement of water and sanitary sewer ma…
BRIGANTINE — At 71, Herbie Allen got one of the most unusual compliments of his life when a health care worker told him he has “perfect poop.”
The families of more than 65 million children will start receiving enhanced child tax credit monthly payments of up to $300 on July 15, the Biden administration announced Monday.
UPDATE: Heather Kaczynski has been found, Galloway police said Saturday afternoon.
Route 9 in Little Egg Harbor Township is closed Sunday night and several residents have been asked to voluntary evacuate due to an approximate…
ATLANTIC CITY — Authorities are investigating the murder of a 28-year-old city man, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said.
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A Brigantine man was trapped in his SUV after it was struck by another vehicle early Wednesday on the White Horse Pike, po…
