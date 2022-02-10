 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lillie’s Asian Cuisine

The best spot at Golden Nugget Atlantic City for Asian dining, Lillie’s is located in the middle of the casino floor, which offers a great option for couples who like to play a few slots before or after their meal. For Valentine’s Day they will offer a special menu on Monday, Feb. 14, featuring a kani salad and crab Rangoon appetizer, General Tso’ lobster entrée, and chocolate strawberries for dessert, all paired with Martini Asti Spumante sparkling wine for an incredibly reasonable $60 per couple. Golden Nugget is located at 600 Huron Ave. in Atlantic City. Go to GoldenNugget.com/Atlantic-City

