Lillie’s Asian Cuisine

The best spot at Golden Nugget Atlantic City for Asian dining, Lillie’s is located in the middle of the casino floor, which offers a great option for couples who like to play a few slots before or after their meal. For Valentine’s Day they will offer a special menu on Monday, Feb. 14, featuring a kani salad and crab Rangoon appetizer, General Tso’ lobster entrée, and chocolate strawberries for dessert, all paired with Martini Asti Spumante sparkling wine for an incredibly reasonable $60 per couple. Golden Nugget is located at 600 Huron Ave. in Atlantic City. Go to GoldenNugget.com/Atlantic-City