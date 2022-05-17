Lighthouse Plaza in Atlantic City sells for $17 million

ATLANTIC CITY — Lighthouse Plaza, a 266-unit apartment building in the Inlet section with views of the ocean and Absecon Inlet, has sold for $17 million, according to published reports.

Marcus & Millichap agent Lawrence Gariano, who handled the sale, said he is not authorized to talk about the deal when reached by phone Tuesday.

Apartment listing sites like apartmentfinder.com and apartments.com describe one- to two- bedroom units there, of 586 square-feet to 880 square-feet, as renting for $900 to $1,125 per month.

NJBIZ.com had reported that Marcus & Millichap Philadelphia office Regional Manager Sean Beuche announced the sale of the property at 300 Atlantic Ave., which he said was 66% occupied.

There has been a lot of development and proposed development in the area around Lighthouse Plaza recently.

North Beach Mini Golf is expected to bring family-friendly activity to the neighborhood, to complement the Atlantic City Lighthouse and new Boardwalk built from Ocean Casino Resort to Gardner's Basin.

Developer Wasseem Boraie has plans to construct more new housing near his successful rental property at 600 North Beach.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post 609-841-2895 mpost@pressofac.com

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.