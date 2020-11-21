Lifetime movie starring Meagan Good filming in South Jersey

“Death Saved My Life,” the latest film from Lifetime’s “Ripped from the Headlines” series, is about to wrap after shooting over the past month in Haddonfield, Camden County.

The film stars Meagan Good as a woman “who faked her own death in order to trap her husband after he hires a hit man to kill her,” according to Lifetime. Known for recent performances in 2019 thriller “The Intruder” and superhero movie “Shazam!” — also filmed in the Philadelphia area — Good stars alongside her real-life sister La’Myia, who plays her character’s sister. Chiké Okonkwo also stars as Good’s husband.

The film is set to premiere on television in early 2021.

Steven Gorelick, executive director of the New Jersey Motion Picture and Television Commission, said “Death Saved My Life” is one of the many large-budget films to start shooting in the state following the industrywide coronavirus shut down.

He said that while lower budget reality television series and commercials started filming in New Jersey in July, many large production companies have just resumed filming in the fall, as it took awhile to iron out uniform COVID-19 safety precautions and agreements.