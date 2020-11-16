Watch the moon pass planets and slight lunar eclipse

Back on Saturday before sunrise, I went to my favorite local pond to try to see an amazingly thin lunar crescent rising well below Venus and Mercury. Unfortunately, some clouds were there in front of the moon, hiding it. So I had to settle for the other beauties of the sky and landscape at that early hour — and also saying hi to a lady I had never met before who showed up after me in the hope of photographing eagles.

If any of you did get a clear view of that razor-thin crescent on Saturday, be sure to write to me about it. The good news for all of us, however, is that the moon is conveniently visible in the evening sky these next two weeks — and has several beautiful pairings with bright planets. A final fascinating sight, though near dawn, will be a subtle eclipse of the full moon on the last day of November.