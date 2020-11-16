Watch the moon pass planets and slight lunar eclipse

Back on Saturday before sunrise, I went to my favorite local pond to try to see an amazingly thin lunar crescent rising well below Venus and Mercury. Unfortunately, some clouds were there in front of the moon, hiding it. So I had to settle for the other beauties of the sky and landscape at that early hour — and also saying hi to a lady I had never met before who showed up after me in the hope of photographing eagles.
If any of you did get a clear view of that razor-thin crescent on Saturday, be sure to write to me about it. The good news for all of us, however, is that the moon is conveniently visible in the evening sky these next two weeks — and has several beautiful pairings with bright planets. A final fascinating sight, though near dawn, will be a subtle eclipse of the full moon on the last day of November.
The moon's nights with bright plantets. Tonight the moon is already quite low in the southwest by around 6 p.m. with the prominent planet-pair Jupiter and Saturn very far to the moon’s upper left. Tomorrow night, however, the thickening lunar crescent is much closer to the lower right of very bright Jupiter and bright Saturn and doesn’t set until about 8 p.m. The planets and moon then form a nearly straight line about as long as the width of your fist seen at arm’s length. Tomorrow is also the night that the ISS (International Space Station) passes well to the lower left of the moon and planets, and not very bright, at 6:16 p.m. But then ISS climbs far to the upper left and grows greatly in brightness just before passing into Earth’s shadow and fading quickly from view at 6:18:42 p.m.
Thursday night brings us the tightest grouping of moon, Jupiter and Saturn. The moon is then not too far to the left of Saturn.
The moon is exactly at “first quarter” phase, and exactly half-lit, at 11:45 p.m. EST this Saturday, Nov. 21. The moon’s next big pairing with a bright planet happens on Wednesday Nov. 25 — the day before Thanksgiving — when it glows moderately close below the orange-gold planet Mars.
Let's more closely examine Jupiter, Saturn and Mars. Even by last week, Jupiter and Saturn were slowly getting close enough together to start forming a truly majestic pairing. Your fist at arm’s length is about 10° wide. But these next two weeks the gap between Jupiter and Saturn shrinks from less than 4 degrees to just over 2 degree — the latter being about the width of your thumb at arm’s length. On Dec. 21 Jupiter and Saturn will be only one-tenth of a degree apart — their closest properly visible pairing in almost 800 years.
Mars is fading rapidly as Earth leaves it behind. But Mars, though now dimmer than brilliant Jupiter, still shines very bright—and the color of a campfire or pumpkin. Mars also still appears unusually large in telescopes. This is the world most like Earth, the one that several new spacecraft are currently heading towards. Similarities between Earth and Mars include similar rotation period, similar axis tilt and therefore seasons, polar ice-caps and much more. The differences between Earth and Mars are also amazing. Mars is a world of pink skies and blue sunsets. It’s a world with a 16-mile-tall volcano as big as the state of Arizona and a canyon so long that on Earth it would stretch all the way from New Jersey to California. It’s a world with two moons, one so fast it visibly moves across the Martian sky.
Am elusive, slight eclipse of the moon. Lunar eclipses always occur at full moon, solar eclipse at new moon. There are also three different varieties of lunar eclipses: total, partial and “penumbral.” A penumbral eclipse is the slightest kind. It occurs when the moon passes only through the outermost part of Earth’s shadow, the “penumbra.” You can see one—a slight shading on the top of the moon— for a while around 4:43 a.m. EST on Monday Nov. 30.
