Watch Jupiter approach Saturn; catch year's best meteor shower

If there was ever a year to get someone — or yourself — a telescope for Christmas, this is it. You can read up on how to make your choice at www.skyandtelecope.net. Imagine seeing the globes of Jupiter and Saturn, the wondrous rings of Saturn and the brightest moons of both planets — all in one fairly high-magnification field-of-view around Dec. 21.

The Space Station passes near the Jupiter-Saturn pair. Remember that when we say Jupiter and Saturn are close together we mean close along our line of sight — Saturn is actually hundreds of millions of miles beyond Jupiter. And tremendously closer to us is the ISS (International Space Station), orbiting little more than 200 miles above Earth’s surface. If you are looking at the planet-pair from South Jersey around 5:52 p.m. EST on Dec. 11, you’ll see the ISS, about as bright as Saturn, glide quite close below Jupiter. On Dec. 12, there is an even closer pass of the ISS for us but at about 5:05 p.m. EST — when the sky will be much brighter. Jupiter will be easily visible to the naked eye but you may need binoculars to see Saturn and the ISS properly.