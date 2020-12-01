Watch Jupiter approach Saturn; catch year's best meteor shower

Welcome to December 2020. The first half of the month will bring us two of the most truly spectacular sky events of the year.
The first is what should be the strongest “meteor shower” of 2020, visible with no interfering moonlight at all on its big night. Of course, the peak night for this Geminid meteor shower — Dec. 13-14 — could be clouded out here in New Jersey.
Fortunately, the other event can be seen at any clear nightfall this month. It is getting slowly better and better until Dec. 21, when it peaks with a sight so rare no one has seen it in almost 800 years. I’m talking about the historic “conjunction” (close pairing) of Jupiter and Saturn.
Jupiter’s majestic approach to Saturn: As evening twilight fades each clear night, look to the upper left of where the sun went down. You’ll see the bright Saturn come into view close to the upper left of much brighter Jupiter.
How close together are Jupiter and Saturn now? Tonight the gap between the two is only 2.2° — maybe just wide enough to fit your thumb held at arm’s length. And on Dec. 15, two weeks from tonight, Jupiter and Saturn are only 0.6° apart. That’s the day of my next column and it will discuss the final nights to the closest encounter of Jupiter and Saturn — 0.1° apart on Dec. 21.
As beautiful as Jupiter and Saturn are to the naked eye this month, everyone will also want to see them in a good telescope.
If there was ever a year to get someone — or yourself — a telescope for Christmas, this is it. You can read up on how to make your choice at www.skyandtelecope.net. Imagine seeing the globes of Jupiter and Saturn, the wondrous rings of Saturn and the brightest moons of both planets — all in one fairly high-magnification field-of-view around Dec. 21.
The Space Station passes near the Jupiter-Saturn pair. Remember that when we say Jupiter and Saturn are close together we mean close along our line of sight — Saturn is actually hundreds of millions of miles beyond Jupiter. And tremendously closer to us is the ISS (International Space Station), orbiting little more than 200 miles above Earth’s surface. If you are looking at the planet-pair from South Jersey around 5:52 p.m. EST on Dec. 11, you’ll see the ISS, about as bright as Saturn, glide quite close below Jupiter. On Dec. 12, there is an even closer pass of the ISS for us but at about 5:05 p.m. EST — when the sky will be much brighter. Jupiter will be easily visible to the naked eye but you may need binoculars to see Saturn and the ISS properly.
Look for the Geminids: The Geminid meteors are a stream of dust and pebbles that Earth passes through each year in December. This year we go through the most concentrated part of the swarm on the night of Dec. 13-14 — Sunday evening into Monday dawn. When one of these particles, derived from an asteroid, encounters Earth’s atmosphere at tremendous velocity, it essentially burns up from friction with the thin gases 50 or more miles high, producing the thrilling streak of light we call a “shooting star,” or, officially a meteor.
You may see quite a few Geminids the night before the peak but the evening of Sunday, Dec. 13 is the one to concentrate on. There are fewer (though typically longer-tracked) Geminids in the early evening and shooting from the east. But if you look in the late evening or even later, when their “radiant” (source point) in Gemini is higher, you should see much greater numbers. If you have a wide-open view of the sky and observe many miles from city lights you could observe 60 Geminids or more per hour at best. And even from the city you should see quite a few of the brighter, and often colorful or flaring, Geminids.
Dawn spectacle: Around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12 look low in the southeast to spot a lovely thin moon to the upper right of brilliant Venus.
Fred Schaaf is a local author and astronomer. He can be reached at fschaaf@aol.com.
