Sky watch / Officials start of spring, view of 'Lunar X' highlight next two weeks

Our topics today are the amazing astronomical events and sights of these next two weeks. They include the official start of spring, three planets and the moon gathered together very low at dawn, the moon trekking past Mars and the star Aldebaran while Mars much more slowly nudges its closest past Aldebaran. Add to these the night the International Space Station goes through Orion’s Belt and the night telescopic observers can glimpse the “Lunar X.”
March 10, dawn: Three planets and the moon. This grouping of a slender lunar crescent with the planets Jupiter, Saturn and Mercury occurs very low in the east-southeast in bright morning twilight. Get a view in that direction where you can see basically down to the horizon and then go out at about 5:45 a.m. — about 35 minutes before sunrise. Jupiter’s point of light and, to its lower right, the sliver moon may be bright enough to glimpse with the naked eye if the sky is very clear. But binoculars will almost certainly be needed to see dimmer Saturn well to the upper right of Jupiter and dimmer Mercury not far to Jupiter’s lower left.
March 14, 2 a.m.: Daylight Saving Time begins. Set the clocks one hour forward either at this time or when you go to bed the previous evening (which is this coming Saturday evening). The biggest effect for astronomers is that they have to wait markedly later for sunset and the stars to come out.
March 18, evening: Moon and Mars with Aldebaran and the Pleiades. The crescent moon, now in the evening sky, shines well below orange Mars, with slightly brighter orange star Aldebaran (the eye of Taurus the Bull) to the left of Mars. Not too far to the right of the moon this evening, look for the tiny dipper-shape of the Pleiades star cluster.
March 19, evening: Moon just to the upper left of Mars plus Space Station goes through Orion's Belt. For several hours after sunset, you can check out the pairing of moon and Mars. Notice that the moon is much higher than it was the previous night and Mars a tiny bit higher in relation to Aldebaran. But tonight’s other special event for South Jersey must be glimpsed while evening twilight is still fairly bright and therefore really calls for binoculars to see properly. I’m talking about being able to see the three-in-a row stars of Orion’s Belt as the very bright, slowly gliding ISS (International Space Station) goes through the row of the Belt. This happens around 7:52 p.m., just seconds after ISS passes near Orion’s brightest star, Rigel. A minute later ISS, at brightest, passes pretty close below Pollux, one of the two bright stars that together help create the constellation Gemini the Twins.
March 20:The official start of spring. This year the exact moment of the spring equinox (also called the vernal equinox) is at 5:37 a.m. EDT. This is when day and night are of equal length (with days getting longer, of course). But if you want to actually observe the most precise effect of the equinox, just catch the sunrise and/or sunset this day. What you’ll see is that on this day (and the fall equinox) only, the sun rises exactly due east and sets exactly due west. And that is true everywhere in the world.
March 20, evening: Mars-Aldebaran pairing plus the "Lunar X.” Mars is at its closest to Aldebaran this night — the planet about 7° (more than half the width of your fist at arm’s length) upper right of the star.
If you have a fairly good astronomical telescope between about 8 and 9 p.m. you can observe the remarkable “Lunar X.” This is a pattern of bright moonscape (parts of several craters) that appears for just a few hours around lunar sunrise. Look about one-third up the moon’s “terminator” (line separating light from dark) and you should see the roughly 30-miles-wide X.
Fred Schaaf is a local author and astronomer. He can be reached at fschaaf@aol.com.