Sky watch / Officials start of spring, view of 'Lunar X' highlight next two weeks

Our topics today are the amazing astronomical events and sights of these next two weeks. They include the official start of spring, three planets and the moon gathered together very low at dawn, the moon trekking past Mars and the star Aldebaran while Mars much more slowly nudges its closest past Aldebaran. Add to these the night the International Space Station goes through Orion’s Belt and the night telescopic observers can glimpse the “Lunar X.”

March 10, dawn: Three planets and the moon. This grouping of a slender lunar crescent with the planets Jupiter, Saturn and Mercury occurs very low in the east-southeast in bright morning twilight. Get a view in that direction where you can see basically down to the horizon and then go out at about 5:45 a.m. — about 35 minutes before sunrise. Jupiter’s point of light and, to its lower right, the sliver moon may be bright enough to glimpse with the naked eye if the sky is very clear. But binoculars will almost certainly be needed to see dimmer Saturn well to the upper right of Jupiter and dimmer Mercury not far to Jupiter’s lower left.

March 14, 2 a.m.: Daylight Saving Time begins. Set the clocks one hour forward either at this time or when you go to bed the previous evening (which is this coming Saturday evening). The biggest effect for astronomers is that they have to wait markedly later for sunset and the stars to come out.