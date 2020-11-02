See four bright planets and razor-thin moon — Sky Watch

Unless you actually live on Mars, you know it is Election Day in the United States of America. I’m going to join the nearly universal chorus of people telling you that if you haven’t already voted, you should do so today!

And now let’s return to our regularly scheduled wonders of the skies we can look for in New Jersey these next two weeks. We can see absolute marvels of Mars and the four other really bright planets. And we can look for the most astonishingly thin sliver of lunar crescent that you’ve ever seen.

• The majesty of our evening planets: Earth is leaving behind Mars after last month’s close approach. But Mars is still brighter in our skies and bigger in telescopes this month than it will be at almost any time this decade. We can also watch the slow but grand nearing of Jupiter to Saturn as they approach what in December will be their closest visible pairing in our skies in almost 800 years.

Look east at nightfall for the solitary brilliant point of light that is Mars. Mars fades quite a bit these next two weeks and starts looking smaller in telescopes but make no mistake: It is still a remarkable sight. It continues to outshine even the brightest star. With your unaided eye, you might start noticing it appearing a little more orange or at least golden-orange — like campfires or pumpkins.