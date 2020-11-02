See four bright planets and razor-thin moon — Sky Watch

Unless you actually live on Mars, you know it is Election Day in the United States of America. I’m going to join the nearly universal chorus of people telling you that if you haven’t already voted, you should do so today!
And now let’s return to our regularly scheduled wonders of the skies we can look for in New Jersey these next two weeks. We can see absolute marvels of Mars and the four other really bright planets. And we can look for the most astonishingly thin sliver of lunar crescent that you’ve ever seen.
• The majesty of our evening planets: Earth is leaving behind Mars after last month’s close approach. But Mars is still brighter in our skies and bigger in telescopes this month than it will be at almost any time this decade. We can also watch the slow but grand nearing of Jupiter to Saturn as they approach what in December will be their closest visible pairing in our skies in almost 800 years.
Look east at nightfall for the solitary brilliant point of light that is Mars. Mars fades quite a bit these next two weeks and starts looking smaller in telescopes but make no mistake: It is still a remarkable sight. It continues to outshine even the brightest star. With your unaided eye, you might start noticing it appearing a little more orange or at least golden-orange — like campfires or pumpkins.
If you have access to an astronomical telescope, there’s good news for Mars-watchers in the eastern U.S. Even though the globe of Mars is starting to get smaller as Earth moves away, this coming weekend and all of next week the most prominent dark feature on Mars comes back into ideal view for us. That large region of dark rock and soil on Mars (surrounded by the more typical orange sands) is called Syrtis Major. If you observe Mars with a telescope around 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9, you should glimpse the triangular dark form of Syrtis Major not far from the middle of the Martian globe. The prime time for Syrtis Major gets steadily later for the following week until it is around 11 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16. Mars is highest, in the due south, between 9 and 10 p.m. these next few weeks.
How about Jupiter and Saturn? Look for these prominent lights in the south around nightfall and setting in the southwest by around 9 p.m. Watch Jupiter begin to outshine Mars noticeably as these two weeks progress. Saturn is a lot dimmer than Jupiter but still bright, very noticeable to the left of Jupiter. How far to the left? Your fist at arm’s length appears about 10° wide. The gap between Jupiter and Saturn is just under 5° tonight and shrinks to 4° on Friday evening of next week — Friday the 13th. That’s also the day when we can see a beautiful, remarkable sight before dawn: brilliant Venus forming a kind of diamond pattern with the slim crescent moon, the bright star Spica and the low planet Mercury.
• Super-slender moon and the bright morning planets: The first really good morning to look is Thursday, Nov. 12. We’ll then see the lunar crescent not far directly above Venus. Spica is about as far below Venus, slightly right of straight below. You’ll have to have an almost unobstructed view toward the east-southeast horizon to catch Mercury starting around 6 a.m. Yes, that’s early but the views that day — Nov. 12, the next day (Friday the 13th) and on Saturday, Nov. 14 — could be worth your while. On Nov. 14, the moon will actually be just 18 hours from the new moon phase — the most stunningly slender moon I’ll bet any of you readers have ever seen.
• Catch Leonid meteors: Back in November 2001, the Leonid meteor shower rained a rate of a thousand meteors an hour on us. Around 4 to 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, a few more Leonid “shooting stars” may zoom away from Leo in the south.
Fred Schaaf is a local author and astronomer. He can be reached at fschaaf@aol.com.
