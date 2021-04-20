Sky watch: Supermoon, meteor shower soon visible

Which sky sights can we look for these next two weeks? The list includes the second-closest full moon of the year, one of the year’s better meteor showers, and two remarkable pairings of planets with star clusters.
Look for the next supermoon. The word “supermoon” is not an official astronomical term. But if you use it to refer to one of the few largest-looking full moons of the year, then next Monday’s full moon deserves the title. That moon on the night of April 26-27 is the second-closest full moon of the year and therefore second biggest. The exact moment of full moon will be 11:32 p.m. EDT on April 26, just under 12 hours before the moon is at “perigee,” its closest of the month. At this perigee the moon is a mere 221,081 miles from Earth. If that doesn’t seem very close, consider that back on April 14 the moon was at “apogee” — its farthest of the month — at 252,343 miles.
Any full moon is visible (weather permitting) all night long. And don’t forget that the famous “moon illusion” makes the moon seem to look bigger whenever it is very low in the sky. Do you want to know when the nearest of all this year’s full moons occurs? The answer is next month, on May 26 (that’s also when New Jersey will just miss seeing a lunar eclipse).
Can you catch the Lyrid meteors? How would you like to see a meteor — a “shooting star” or “falling star” — from the oldest recorded meteor shower of them all? That shower, first mentioned by the Chinese in 687 B.C., is the Lyrid meteor shower, which peaks each year around April 22.
If you can observe the Lyrids under excellent sky conditions — a clear sky far from city lights with no bright moon up — you might see as many as 10 or more per hour of these meteors. The problem this year is that a bright moon will overwhelm views of the dimmer Lyrids on their peak night until moonset around 4 a.m. That leaves only an hour before morning twilight starts to become really noticeable. Too early anyway for you to get up and look for these meteors that would be shooting away from the northeast? Do consider that in very rare years, a Lyrid “outburst” occurs. Back in 1982, for instance, about 100 Lyrids were seen from the East Coast in the hour of outburst. It could always happen again.
Any Lyrid meteor you see (perhaps a bright one shooting from low in the northeast around the midnight hour in bright moonlight) is the streak from a piece of space rock or dust burning up in our upper atmosphere from its speed of about 110,000 mph.
Two planets with two star clusters. Not often do we have two different planets each passing extremely near some bright star cluster just a few weeks apart. The first of these events this time is Mars edging by M35, a star cluster in the feet of Gemini the Twins. To see M35 well you’ll need at least a small telescope. Mars has now faded to almost its minimum brightness but is still a prominent point of slightly orange light. If you can identify Orion the Hunter’s famous Belt (three fairly bright stars in a short row) in the west after nightfall, look well to the upper right of it to locate Mars. Mars is nearest M35 on the evening of April 26 — the evening of the full moon, so a telescope is really needed for seeing the cluster.
The other planet pairing with a star cluster features a much brighter cluster — the Pleiades. The problem is that the Pleiades and Mercury will appear quite low in evening twilight when they are most closely paired on May 3 (two Mondays from now). That night, look very low in the west-northwest around 8:45 p.m. to catch bright Mercury. You may well need binoculars to spot in the still-bright sky the tiny dipper shape of the Pleiades — only about the width of your thumb to the upper right from Mercury.
