Sky watch: Supermoon, meteor shower soon visible

If you can observe the Lyrids under excellent sky conditions — a clear sky far from city lights with no bright moon up — you might see as many as 10 or more per hour of these meteors. The problem this year is that a bright moon will overwhelm views of the dimmer Lyrids on their peak night until moonset around 4 a.m. That leaves only an hour before morning twilight starts to become really noticeable. Too early anyway for you to get up and look for these meteors that would be shooting away from the northeast? Do consider that in very rare years, a Lyrid “outburst” occurs. Back in 1982, for instance, about 100 Lyrids were seen from the East Coast in the hour of outburst. It could always happen again.

Any Lyrid meteor you see (perhaps a bright one shooting from low in the northeast around the midnight hour in bright moonlight) is the streak from a piece of space rock or dust burning up in our upper atmosphere from its speed of about 110,000 mph.