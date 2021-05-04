Sky watch: Remembering Halley's Comet 35 years ago; moon-Venus duo next week

“What is it like to be passed, in the cold and the still of the night, by a ghost 10,000 times the size of the Earth?”

The above is a quote from page 3 of my 1996 book “Comet of the Century.” It was based on an experience I had exactly 35 years ago when here in Cumberland County I witnessed in early May one of the clearest, darkest nights in my life. These sky conditions enabled me to trace that vast “ghost” — the tail of the departing Halley’s Comet extending tens of millions of miles — out to more than one-quarter of the way across the sky.

I’ll return to this Halley anniversary at the end of today’s column. But first let’s preview the sights of moon and planets we can look for these next two weeks.

Four nights of moon-planet pairings. Tomorrow morning, before dawn, the bright point of light well to the upper right of the crescent moon is the planet Jupiter. Fortunately the moon’s encounters with three other planets — next week — are all visible in the convenient hours right after sunset.