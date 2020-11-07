Searching for just the right cat memento; and questions about 'Beard on Bread' cookbook

Question: A friend who spent many years managing a shelter for our neighborhood’s now-and-then abandoned cats will be moving shortly, and I would like to give her a cat memento as a “job well done” gift. I recently discovered an interesting, hand-painted, 1979 Royal Doulton Persian cat figure, 3¾ inches long and 2¼ inches high for sale at a local antiques shop. The shop’s owner identified the piece as “The Alice Series Fictional Cat” associated with the “Alice in Wonderland” story and it wears a $75 price tag. Any information you can provide about this Royal Doulton cat is appreciated. N.C., Gloucester

Answer: Although cat figures were not among heavily collected animals throughout the first half of the 20th century, by midcentury, interest in collectible cat figure quality pieces began to grow rapidly, and they continue to attract today’s collectors.

Present popular cat character collectibles include black and Persian cats that appear on many cookie jars, teapots and service plates. Other favorites are board-game cats, cat puppets and advertising cats including Chessie, the C&O Railway spokes-cat.

Recently, a Royal Doulton “Alice” Series Cheshire cat brought $65.