Searching for just the right cat memento; and questions about 'Beard on Bread' cookbook

Question: A friend who spent many years managing a shelter for our neighborhood’s now-and-then abandoned cats will be moving shortly, and I would like to give her a cat memento as a “job well done” gift. I recently discovered an interesting, hand-painted, 1979 Royal Doulton Persian cat figure, 3¾ inches long and 2¼ inches high for sale at a local antiques shop. The shop’s owner identified the piece as “The Alice Series Fictional Cat” associated with the “Alice in Wonderland” story and it wears a $75 price tag. Any information you can provide about this Royal Doulton cat is appreciated. N.C., Gloucester
Answer: Although cat figures were not among heavily collected animals throughout the first half of the 20th century, by midcentury, interest in collectible cat figure quality pieces began to grow rapidly, and they continue to attract today’s collectors.
Present popular cat character collectibles include black and Persian cats that appear on many cookie jars, teapots and service plates. Other favorites are board-game cats, cat puppets and advertising cats including Chessie, the C&O Railway spokes-cat.
Recently, a Royal Doulton “Alice” Series Cheshire cat brought $65.
Question: Not long ago, when my family’s favorite restaurant closed, the owner held a public sale of dinnerware and kitchen items. One of the things I purchased is an illustrated cookbook written during the early 1970s by well-known chef James Beard. Titled “Beard on Bread,” the book contains 100 classic recipes featuring a wide variety of breads that are easily baked at home. Information about James Beard, as well as if his book has any collectible value, will be helpful. D.L., Avalon
Answer: Chef James Beard’s 877-page illustrated “Beard on Bread” hardcover cookbook was published by Knopf during the early1970s. It was a best-seller, featuring 100 classic breads that can easily be baked at home. Recipes include pictures showing the wide variety of fresh, classic, homemade breads.
As a young man, culinary icon Beard (1903-85), born in Oregon, joined a theatrical group, studied voice and theater while performing “on the road” and returned to his home in 1927. There, he later became an important American chef, cookbook author, teacher and TV personality.
A “Beard on Bread” book in excellent condition sold for $30 last month.
Alyce Hand Benham is an antiques broker, appraiser and estate-liquidation specialist.
Send questions to: Alyce Benham, Living section, The Press of Atlantic City, 1000 W. Washington Ave., Pleasantville, NJ 08232.
Email: treasuresby alyce81@hotmail.com.
Letters may be used in future columns but cannot be answered individually, and photos cannot be returned.
