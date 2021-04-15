Savvy Senior: The most and least popular ages to claim Social Security

Age 63: About 7% of all workers start drawing their benefits at this age. Monthly payments are reduced if you sign up at age 63, but by less than if you claim at 62. A worker with a FRA of 66 will get a 20% pay cut by signing up at 63. And workers with a FRA of 67 will get 25% less.

Age 64: Around 8% of women and about 7% of men claim benefits at 64. Social Security payments are reduced by 13.3% for those with a FRA of 66, and 20% for people whose FRA is 67.

Age 65: This used to be FRA for people born before 1938, but it’s still enrollment age for Medicare. Around 12% of workers begin their retirement benefits at 65. By starting at this age, you’ll see you monthly payments reduced by 6.7% if your FRA is 66, and by 13.3% if it’s 67.

Age 66: This is FRA for people born between 1943 and 1954. If you fit into this age group, you’re eligible to claim unreduced Social Security benefits. Nearly 29% of men and 22% of women sign up for benefits at 66. But if your FRA is 67, you’ll get a 6.7% pay cut if you sign up here.