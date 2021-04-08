Savvy Senior: How to help your elderly parent with their finances

Dear Savvy Senior: What tips can you offer on helping an elderly parent with their finances? My 84-year-old father is having trouble keeping up with his bills and insurance, and I just found out that he’s been making contributions to a suspicious charity.

— Reluctant Daughter

Dear Reluctant: Many adult children serve as financial helpers to their elderly or ill parents. They provide services like paying bills, handling deposits and investments, filing insurance claims, preparing taxes and more.

Here are some tips and resources that can help you help your dad.

Start with a conversation

Taking on the task of helping an elderly parent with their finances can be a sensitive and difficult topic. The first step in helping your dad is to have a respectful talk with him expressing your concerns, as you stated in your question, and offering to help him with his financial chores. If you have siblings, it can be a good idea to get them involved, too. This can help you head off any possible hard feelings, plus, with others involved, your dad will know everyone is concerned.

Get organized