Savvy senior: How seniors can learn new technology skills online

Their technology classes — all taught via Zoom — cover things like learning how to use smartphones and tablets, how to set-up and use Zoom, how to use Gmail features, how to recognize online scams, how to sell your stuff online and so much more. Most of their classes are free, however some charge a small fee.

SeniorPlanet.org: Created and sponsored by national nonprofit OATS (Older Adults Technology Services) and recently joining forces with AARP, Senior Planet offers 60-and-older adults a wide variety of free online courses, programs and activities that are taught in real-time to help seniors learn new technology skills, as well as save money, get in shape and make new friends.

Some of their more popular tech classes include “All Things Zoom,” “Everything Smartphones” and an “Introduction to Social Media.” They even offer a “lunch & learn — tech discussion group” offered at various times throughout the year where you can ask questions as well as share your struggles and experiences.

And, if you ever have a technology question that pops up during the week, you can call their National Senior Planet Hotline for tech help at 920-666-1959 anytime Monday through Friday during working hours.