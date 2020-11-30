Tautog and striped bass provide potent one-two punch: Shep on Fishing

One month to go in this year. Fishing in some ways has been a highlight in an otherwise bummer 2020.
Tautog and striped bass are definitely the one-two punch for area fishers.
The always much-anticipated migration of striped bass has moved below the border at Barnegat Inlet and into the waters of Atlantic and Cape May counties.
Tautog are hugging the rockpiles, bridges and sod banks inside and also biting 10 to 12 miles off the beach.
Water temps still in the mid-50s is one reason stripers and tog are high quality and plentiful.
A photo of a 48-inch striped bass estimated to weigh 48 pounds was sent from the deck of The Journey. The photo has Ron Rookstool Jr. hefting the bass, but it was caught by Judy Shoffler while they were trolling off Wildwood on Sunday.
It was released.
That is proof that heavyweights are here and on their way south.
There are lots of striped bass of all sizes spreading out from Long Beach Island south, and still hanging north of there.
Tautog have been consistent for many weeks now. They are still active with some real “slobs” in the mix.
John Nigro is the dockmaster for the Starfish partyboat out of Sea Isle City. He has registered tog of seven pounds or better in the last few trips.
He said Monday that a fisher named Walt Stewart hauled up a tog that weighed 11 pounds plus. John also reported that a fisher named Tan Bui has been lights out catching tog, including two that weighed 8 pounds and 7 pounds, 3 ounces on back-to-back sorties.
A few black sea bass and porgy are in the hauls, too.
Triggerfish also join the mix, according to Mike O’Neill on the Stray Cat out of Seaview Harbor Marina in Great Egg Harbor Inlet.
He has been happy with the late season on tog not that far off the beach 10 to 12 miles out.
Mike reported there has been “a ton of action.”
O’Neill said he is limiting his customers to six per trip.
Paul Thompson guides the partyboat Porgy IV from South Jersey Marina in Cape May. He is taking customers by reservation-only to control the crews to 25 per trip.
He said it has been decent fishing for tog when they get out.
Noel Feliciano wrapped a month-long contest out of One-Stop Bait and Tackle in Atlantic City on Sunday. This was unique because a weekly winner was picked in a raffle from tickets issued for fish caught and registered.
One of his regular rocks stars Isidro Valentin got the lucky draw.
Feliciano seems to have a promotion going almost all the time. He no sooner wraps up one and launches another.
He started his annual holiday-themed Fishing for Toys on Friday. This one requests a toy, game or donation as the entry fee to benefit the youth of the Atlantic City Police Athletic League.
It runs to Dec. 18. Noel said Monday that he is already receiving donations. It offers $250 for first, $150 for second and $100 for the combined weight of the heaviest three fish per fisher.
In kind of a surprise, red drumfish were mixed with striped bass in the surf Sunday on Long Beach Island according to a report from Greg Cudnik of Fisherman’s Headquarters and Fish Heads charters out of Ship Bottom.
Artificial reef off LBI
Capt. John Lewis of the Beach Haven Charter Fishing Association reported that the artificial reef project to replenish Little Egg Harbor Reef is about to launch.
The U.S Coast Guard has cleared the way for four vessels to be towed from Norfolk, Virginia, to off Long Beach Island to embellish the fishing reef there.
The vessels have been cleaned twice, according to information provided by Jim Hutchinson Sr. for the BHCFA.
The teenagers in the Junior Mates program of the BHCFA were instrumental in keeping the project going, and it looks as though they have helped pull it off.
