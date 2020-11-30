Tautog and striped bass provide potent one-two punch: Shep on Fishing

One month to go in this year. Fishing in some ways has been a highlight in an otherwise bummer 2020.

Tautog and striped bass are definitely the one-two punch for area fishers.

The always much-anticipated migration of striped bass has moved below the border at Barnegat Inlet and into the waters of Atlantic and Cape May counties.

Tautog are hugging the rockpiles, bridges and sod banks inside and also biting 10 to 12 miles off the beach.

Water temps still in the mid-50s is one reason stripers and tog are high quality and plentiful.

A photo of a 48-inch striped bass estimated to weigh 48 pounds was sent from the deck of The Journey. The photo has Ron Rookstool Jr. hefting the bass, but it was caught by Judy Shoffler while they were trolling off Wildwood on Sunday.

It was released.

That is proof that heavyweights are here and on their way south.

There are lots of striped bass of all sizes spreading out from Long Beach Island south, and still hanging north of there.

Tautog have been consistent for many weeks now. They are still active with some real “slobs” in the mix.