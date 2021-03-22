Skywatch: Sights to see in the night sky, plus a preview of what to watch this spring

This week the moon, next week the stars: This present week features the moon getting to a larger and brighter phase each night. The moon was half-lit, at the phase we call First Quarter (one quarter of the way around its complete set of phases), back at 10:40 a.m. last Sunday (about 14 hours after the time of the Lunar X).

From First Quarter until this coming Sunday the moon’s phase is a waxing (growing) gibbous (phase between half-lit and fully lit). But on this coming Sunday, March 28, the moon reaches full, one of the closer and bigger full moons of the year. The full moon rises around sunset and is visible all night long.

But the moon rises an average of about an hour later each night, so each night next week there is more and more of evening to observe the stars in a dark sky. Actually this is the full moon nearest to the spring equinox and therefore, exactly opposite the Harvest Moon, it rises a lot more than an hour later each night after full.

So next week we’ll have more and more time to enjoy the bright stars and constellations of winter — Orion, Taurus, Gemini, and brightest star Sirius — departing to the west and southwest horizon in early evening, plus the Big Dipper climbing ever higher in the northeast.