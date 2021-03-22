Skywatch: Sights to see in the night sky, plus a preview of what to watch this spring

Today, our topics will start with the wonderful astronomical sights that some of us got to glimpse this past weekend. We will continue with discussion of the current week’s evenings of moon and next week’s evenings of stars. Last of all, we’ll take a preview of the big astronomical events that are coming this spring.
Four sights at the change from winter to spring: Last Friday was the last day of winter and New Jersey skies cleared out in time to show us two special sights we predicted in our last column. One sight was Mars near the moon. The other was the International Space Station’s bright point of light gliding right through the three-star Belt of Orion — whose stars I was glad to see were distinctly visible to the naked eye even at that fairly bright stage of evening twilight.
The next evening — last Saturday, the first evening of spring — also featured two remarkable things to observe. One was Mars at its closest to the slightly brighter but slightly less deep-orange star Aldebaran.
The other was the amazing telescopic sight of the “Lunar X,” an illuminated pattern of lunar landscape that stands out for only about an hour or two at the exact right phase —an exact phase we would usually miss all but one or two times a year. I enjoyed it greatly, sharply etched on the lunar sunrise line with other moon topography on that New Jersey evening.
This week the moon, next week the stars: This present week features the moon getting to a larger and brighter phase each night. The moon was half-lit, at the phase we call First Quarter (one quarter of the way around its complete set of phases), back at 10:40 a.m. last Sunday (about 14 hours after the time of the Lunar X).
From First Quarter until this coming Sunday the moon’s phase is a waxing (growing) gibbous (phase between half-lit and fully lit). But on this coming Sunday, March 28, the moon reaches full, one of the closer and bigger full moons of the year. The full moon rises around sunset and is visible all night long.
But the moon rises an average of about an hour later each night, so each night next week there is more and more of evening to observe the stars in a dark sky. Actually this is the full moon nearest to the spring equinox and therefore, exactly opposite the Harvest Moon, it rises a lot more than an hour later each night after full.
So next week we’ll have more and more time to enjoy the bright stars and constellations of winter — Orion, Taurus, Gemini, and brightest star Sirius — departing to the west and southwest horizon in early evening, plus the Big Dipper climbing ever higher in the northeast.
Spring preview of the sky: These next few months, the evening sky will feature an increasingly dim but continuingly interesting Mars. As our space missions at Mars continue their explorations of the Red Planet, we’ll see it slowly pass through Taurus, Gemini and into Cancer. Along the way, Mars, which made a rare close pass of the Pleiades star cluster a few weeks ago, will go by the edge of the M35 star cluster and will end spring on the verge of entering right into the bright Beehive Star Cluster.
The other great evening planet this spring will be the brightest of them all — the spectacular Venus. Actually Venus doesn’t pass the sun to enter the evening sky until this Friday, March 26, and then will take weeks more to start setting long enough after the sun to become visible. Venus will appear near the planet Mercury on April 25 and have a dramatic pairing with a very thin crescent moon on May 12.
The biggest full moons of 2021 are those in April and May but more exciting are our spring eclipses.
The May full moon is only slightly eclipsed at moonset for New Jersey observers. But the sun is eclipsed to a rather thin solar crescent at the Jersey Shore’s spectacular sunrise on June 10.
Fred Schaaf is a local author and astronomer.