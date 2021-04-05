Skywatch: A good time of year to get acquainted with the Big Dipper

Have you ever seen the most famous of all star patterns? I’m talking about the Big Dipper. Now is the time of year when it is highest and most prominent in the evening hours, easiest to use as a guide to identifying the North Star.

In addition to discussing the Big Dipper, we’ll also cover the moon’s especially fascinating path by planets and bright stars these next two weeks.

THE BIG DIPPER AT ITS EVENING HIGHEST. The Big Dipper is not an official constellation. It is instead a glorious part of the even bigger, and official, star pattern called Ursa Major the Great Bear.

The bowl of the Big Dipper is the bear’s hindquarters and the handle of the Big Dipper is the bear’s tail, a ridiculously long tail for a bear. Stories about these stars being a bear have been told around the world and may date back as far as 10,000 years or more. But the term “Big Dipper” for the brightest part of the Great Bear dates back less than 200 years. It is believed to have been invented by African Americans trying to flee north to escape slavery, creating a song about “following the drinking gourd.”