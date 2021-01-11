Sky Watch: See winter stars and know the Star of Bethlehem

The most amazing sight beyond our solar system as seen in a fair-sized telescope is surely the glowing patch of gas called the Orion Nebula. It surrounds the middle star in the dim vertical line of stars that runs down from the much brighter diagonal line of the Belt of Orion.

If you draw a line from the Belt of Orion well to the upper right you find the V-shaped pattern of Taurus the Bull’s face, formed by the Hyades (HI-uh-deez) star cluster and the much brighter star Aldebaran (al-DEB-uh-ran), the orange eye of the Bull. Beyond Aldebaran and the Hyades sparkles the unmistakable tiny dipper-shape of the Pleiades (PLEE-uh-deez) or Seven Sisters star cluster.

If you draw a line from the Belt of Orion well to the lower left it takes you to easily the brightest of all stars. That star is Sirius (pronounced like the word “serious”), also known as the Dog Star because it marks the head or heart of Canis Major, the Big Dog. During mid-January this blue-white gem rises during evening twilight and reaches its highest in the south (though not very high) around 11 p.m. But on many nights when our atmosphere is unsteady, Sirius twinkles with pulses and bursts of every color.