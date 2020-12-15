It’s time for the 'Great Conjunction'

This weekend and early next week will bring us the climax of the most remarkable sky event of 2020. The popular media have already picked up on calling it the “Great Conjunction” — and connecting it with the Star of Bethlehem. What is this amazing sight?

The tightest Jupiter-Saturn conjunction in almost 800 years. This “conjunction” (close-together positioning of astronomical objects) is a remarkably tight and rare pairing of the planets Jupiter and Saturn.

How tight is the conjunction? Next Monday the gap between the two planets will be about 15 times smaller than the width of your little finger at arm’s length. For some naked-eye viewers the two points of light may almost seem to merge. You may not be able to get a toothpick held at arm’s length to fit between them that day.