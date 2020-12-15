It’s time for the 'Great Conjunction'

This weekend and early next week will bring us the climax of the most remarkable sky event of 2020. The popular media have already picked up on calling it the “Great Conjunction” — and connecting it with the Star of Bethlehem. What is this amazing sight?
The tightest Jupiter-Saturn conjunction in almost 800 years. This “conjunction” (close-together positioning of astronomical objects) is a remarkably tight and rare pairing of the planets Jupiter and Saturn.
How tight is the conjunction? Next Monday the gap between the two planets will be about 15 times smaller than the width of your little finger at arm’s length. For some naked-eye viewers the two points of light may almost seem to merge. You may not be able to get a toothpick held at arm’s length to fit between them that day.
How rare is the conjunction? Every 20 years, Jupiter and Saturn have either a single conjunction or, more rarely, a series of three conjunctions a few months apart. But at these conjunctions the two worlds usually don’t appear breathtakingly close to each other in our sky. The last time the two were as close together as they are this time from the perspective of Earth was back in 1623. But back then Jupiter and Saturn were too near the sun in the sky to be really visible. The last time that Jupiter and Saturn were visible and appeared closer together than next Monday was back in 1226 — almost 800 years ago!
Observing the Great Conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn. Have you already seen them low in the southwest sky in the hour or two after sunset? Two bright points of light hang in the fading twilight, one a lot brighter than the other — and both kindling to greater luster and visibility as about 5:30 p.m. passes and the sky further darkens.
Very bright Jupiter and bright Saturn will be extremely beautiful to the unaided eye. But what about the view of them through telescopes? For the past few months, I’ve been urging readers to consider buying an astronomical telescope if they don’t already have one. The sights of Jupiter and Saturn and their major moons — and Saturn’s rings — altogether in a fairly high-magnification telescopic field of view will be wondrous.
Calendar for the Great Conjunction. Let me now list the major sights of the Great Conjunction these next two weeks:
• Tuesday, Dec. 15 — Your little finger at arm’s length is about 1.5° wide. Tonight Saturn is only 0.6° upper left of much brighter Jupiter. Look early after sunset for the very thin crescent moon far to their lower right.
• Wednesday, Dec. 16 — Jupiter and Saturn 0.5° apart. The thin crescent moon, just 7% lit, glows only about 5° below them (great view to try to photograph with your phone).
• Thursday, Dec. 17 — Moon now much farther to upper left of Jupiter and Saturn.
• Saturday, Dec. 19 — Saturn just 0.22° above Jupiter.
• Sunday, Dec. 20 — First of the three greatest nights. Saturn 0.13° above Jupiter. Don’t forget that in space Saturn is hundreds of millions of miles beyond Jupiter. But in the telescope one of Jupiter’s major moons, Callisto, this night actually appears closer to Saturn than to Jupiter! (Also: look for Saturn’s brightest moon, Titan, quite close to Saturn and for Jupiter’s three other really big moons — two of which, Io and Callisto, are paired ultra-close this evening.)
• Monday, Dec. 21 — Second (and best) of the three greatest nights. Saturn a minimum of 0.10° upper right of Jupiter. In the telescope Saturn is only about 11 apparent diameters of Jupiter away from Jupiter! Notice Earth’s moon is exactly half-lit at 6:41 p.m. EST this day, less than 20 minutes before Jupiter and Saturn set. (Winter solstice is at 5:02 a.m. Dec. 21).
• Tuesday, Dec. 22 — Third of the three greatest nights. Saturn 0.17° slightly lower right of Jupiter.
• Christmas — Saturn 0.5° lower right of Jupiter.
• Monday, Dec. 28 — Saturn almost 1° lower right of Jupiter.
Was the Star of Bethlehem formed by Jupiter and Saturn? I’ll give my answer here on Tuesday, Dec. 29!
Fred Schaaf is a local author and astronomer. He can be reached at fschaaf@aol.com.
