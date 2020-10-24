Info sought on grandfather's unusual inkwell, plus Christmas 'snow babies'

Since then, Ohr’s many pottery items have sold for thousands of dollars each, with one inkwell like your grandfather’s bringing $3,750.

Question: Not long ago, I received a letter from an elderly neighbor who moved away in the 1980s. She informed me that she will be sending a box of “old ceramic snow babies” to me as a Christmas gift since she remembers how much I enjoy decorating for the holidays.

I would appreciate anything you can tell me about snow babies, including their possible worth as collectibles. L.F., Atlantic City

Answer: Initially, snow babies were small bisque figures spattered with granulated porcelain that looked like snow. Originally made and marketed in Germany during the late 1800s, they were not very popular when first introduced.

However, following the 1893 birth in Greenland of U.S. Naval officer Robert E. Peary’s daughter when she was named “Snow Baby” by the Eskimos, Heartwig and Company, a German manufacturer of china doll heads and bisque figurines, was first to dress the small dolls in hooded snowsuits, and snowbabies were born.

The snowbabies’ early popularity was greatest from 1906 to 1910, when they were made by many German firms and imported by American companies.