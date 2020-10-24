Info sought on grandfather's unusual inkwell, plus Christmas 'snow babies'

Question: While cleaning out my late grandfather’s insurance agency office, I came across some antique office items he inherited many years ago. I am particularly interested in an unusual palette shape pottery inkwell signed with an impressed stamp “G.E. OHR BILOXI” in block letters.
The 2-inch high, 6½-inches wide, 5½-inches long inkwell with molded artist’s palette is covered with a green luster glaze. I remember that grandfather treasured this inkwell and often referred to its maker as “a mad potter.”
Any information you can provide about the inkwell, its maker and possible worth will be appreciated. M.M., Woodbine
Answer: The pottery inkwell you have described was made by George Edgar Ohr (1857-1918), a Mississippi potter who created tasteful, decorative pieces as well as odd items he fashioned by twisting, crushing, folding, denting, crinkling and otherwise distorting thin clay into numerous works that were unusual and often grotesque.
Currently recognized as one of the leaders in the American Art Pottery movement from the late 1800s and early 1900s, Ohr is now especially noted for his unusual lustered glazes that enhanced the vases, dishes, figures, mugs, pitchers and vessels he made.
Although Ohr’s pottery closed in 1906, the entire remaining collection of his work was stored until 1972, when it was offered piece by piece for sale over a number of years.
Since then, Ohr’s many pottery items have sold for thousands of dollars each, with one inkwell like your grandfather’s bringing $3,750.
Question: Not long ago, I received a letter from an elderly neighbor who moved away in the 1980s. She informed me that she will be sending a box of “old ceramic snow babies” to me as a Christmas gift since she remembers how much I enjoy decorating for the holidays.
I would appreciate anything you can tell me about snow babies, including their possible worth as collectibles. L.F., Atlantic City
Answer: Initially, snow babies were small bisque figures spattered with granulated porcelain that looked like snow. Originally made and marketed in Germany during the late 1800s, they were not very popular when first introduced.
However, following the 1893 birth in Greenland of U.S. Naval officer Robert E. Peary’s daughter when she was named “Snow Baby” by the Eskimos, Heartwig and Company, a German manufacturer of china doll heads and bisque figurines, was first to dress the small dolls in hooded snowsuits, and snowbabies were born.
The snowbabies’ early popularity was greatest from 1906 to 1910, when they were made by many German firms and imported by American companies.
From the 1930s through the ’70s, Japanese-made snow babies entered the market. Some were marked with an impressed “Japan,” while others wore paper labels. Their popularity did not last long as their poses were considered awkward, features were painted crudely and their “snow” was coarse.
Recently, an original ceramic snow baby on a sled brought $71.25, a pair of ice skaters $250, a snowman $65 and a pair of sledders sold for $165.
Alyce Hand Benham is an antiques broker, appraiser and estate-liquidation specialist.
Send questions to: Alyce Benham, Living section, The Press of Atlantic City, 1000 W. Washington Ave., Pleasantville, NJ 08232.
Email: treasuresby alyce81@hotmail.com.
Letters may be used in future columns but cannot be answered individually, and photos cannot be returned.
