While it may look more suited to a country estate, this luxury Ventnor home is a beach lover’s dream

But then, coming up with ways to make life at the shore as convenient as possible was largely what inspired the design of this house from the get-go, Ballezzi’s original purpose in buying and building on this particular lot having been to provide his mother with a home where she could live full-time at the beach. Only rather than equipping it with an elevator, which she didn’t want, he and his brothers decided that the first floor could be made into a self-contained apartment for her, complete with its own kitchen, living room and laundry room, along with two bedrooms, one of which is a master suite. But the best part was that it opened onto a wide, colonnaded patio facing the ocean with direct access to the beach, where, as Ballezzi recalls, “she always said she felt like she was in heaven.”