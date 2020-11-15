This elegantly restored home in Margate includes a yard, porch, fireplace and high-end furnishings

In an age when ready-made vacation digs seem to be more in demand than ever, the chance to own a beautifully restored home just a couple blocks from the Margate beach and Ventnor Boardwalk that’s also filled with tasteful yet extremely comfortable luxury furnishings is one a lot of buyers might want to find out more about. Especially when they discover its enticing features also include an old-fashioned front porch and spacious deck, both of which are covered by recently installed green Sunbrella awnings; a genuine wood-burning fireplace; a private, hidden tree-lined back yard and patio (hard to find in Downbeach residences), and a detached garage that was originally built for a 1920s vintage car.

All that and a lot more is what whoever buys the two-story, four-bedroom, 2½-bath resort home on the market at 7407 Ventnor Ave. in Margate will be getting for an asking price of just $879,000 (recently reduced by $20,000). And since it also has the advantage of a convenient location just over the Ventnor line, they’ll also be living within walking distance of many of the popular restaurants and retail establishments of both communities.