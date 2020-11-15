This elegantly restored home in Margate includes a yard, porch, fireplace and high-end furnishings

In an age when ready-made vacation digs seem to be more in demand than ever, the chance to own a beautifully restored home just a couple blocks from the Margate beach and Ventnor Boardwalk that’s also filled with tasteful yet extremely comfortable luxury furnishings is one a lot of buyers might want to find out more about. Especially when they discover its enticing features also include an old-fashioned front porch and spacious deck, both of which are covered by recently installed green Sunbrella awnings; a genuine wood-burning fireplace; a private, hidden tree-lined back yard and patio (hard to find in Downbeach residences), and a detached garage that was originally built for a 1920s vintage car.
All that and a lot more is what whoever buys the two-story, four-bedroom, 2½-bath resort home on the market at 7407 Ventnor Ave. in Margate will be getting for an asking price of just $879,000 (recently reduced by $20,000). And since it also has the advantage of a convenient location just over the Ventnor line, they’ll also be living within walking distance of many of the popular restaurants and retail establishments of both communities.
While this property is certainly in “move-in condition,” to characterize it in those terms would be a terrific understatement, given how much thought and aesthetics the couple that have used it as a summer retreat for the past quarter century have put into it. “A charming, comfortable house that’s very easy to live in and would also make a fine-year-round home” is how one of the current owners describes it, adding, “We especially love the back yard and the porches, which are great for sitting outdoors when you’re not at the beach.”
The expansiveness of the downstairs, which includes a sun porch, gracious formal dining room, wide, inviting living room with a white brick hearth and fireplace at one end, and oversized eat-in kitchen, along with a half-bath, are all part of the retro appeal that this residence, which was built around 1925, still retains. The bedrooms on the second floor are also quite spacious, one of them being a master suite with its own private bathroom that opens out onto the deck.
While some home sellers are including all or some of their furnishings in their asking price (or more often, offering to negotiate over them), this particular property comes with exceptionally stylish and tasteful contents that are in excellent condition. They include a high-end oak dining room table that can seat 10 with matching chairs; a practically new queen-size living room sleeper sofa that the co-owner says was purchased a couple years ago and only used twice; an exquisite antique china cabinet in the dining room; some lovely Oriental rugs; a white wicker master bedroom set and Ethan Allen bunk beds in one of the other bedrooms, and a large sectional sofa with throw pillows, as well as attractive end tables, lamps and a variety of framed artwork.
The patio furniture also comes with the house, as do the beach chairs, curtains and brand-new window blinds. Additional amenities include two cedar closets in one of the bedrooms with additional storage space in the attic, a laundry/utility room, hardwood flooring, central air conditioning, ceiling fans, and heating from both radiators and baseboards.
In addition to the back yard, the exterior features a smaller front lawn that’s attractively landscaped with rosebushes, a Japanese maple, and mini-evergreens.
If this sounds like the sort of summer place or perhaps the home for all seasons that you’ve had in mind, you should waste no time in contacting listing agent Paula A. Hartman of BHHS Fox and Roach Margate at (609) 487-7234, or emailing her at redheadedrealtor@aol.com.
