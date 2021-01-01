The Space Surrounding This House Makes It a Rare Real-Estate Find in a Place Like Ventnor

At a time when properties in Downbeach communities are more in demand than ever, finding a home in one of them that offers an abundance of space on both sides isn’t always a “can-do” proposition —that is, unless a buyer is willing and able to spend an extravagant sum of money to get that kind of privacy in a resort retreat.

That’s why the three-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bath split-level now being listed for a mere $375,000 at 204 N. Melbourne Ave. in the Ventnor Gardens section of Ventnor City, just a three-block stroll from this trendy town’s beach and boardwalk, might be the ideal acquisition for a couple or a small family that wants to either summer at the Shore or live there year-round without the feeling of being hemmed in.

“It’s a great beach house in a great neighborhood with good-size yards on both sides—the kind of land that you simply can’t get any more in a place like Ventnor,” says the current owner, who spent a lot of her growing-up years in this house, which was owned at the time by her grandparents.