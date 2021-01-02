Superman among popular characters to adorn 1970s lunch boxes: Antiques & Collectibles

Question: A friend recently mentioned you had discussed old lunch boxes in your column, and I hope you can provide some information about one I inherited several years ago. Made by Aladdin Industries during the late 1970s, it is decorated with a picture of Superman flying on its front and is in perfect, clean condition. I heard that many old lunch boxes presently sell for high dollars and will appreciate anything you can tell me about mine. — P.H., Atlantic City
Answer: Your 1970s steel lunch box, one of the metal, plastic and vinyl ones created by Aladdin Industries, originally was part of a very popular lunchbox and thermos set. Its steel body with matching thermos was among sets featuring easily recognized TV, Disney and cartoon characters as well as famous entertainers who enhanced their favorite sets.
The first and originally most popular set featured famous cowboy Hopalong Cassidy.
Present values of old Aladdin lunch boxes are based on condition, decoration and the presence of a matching usable thermos. Recently, one with a thermos in clean, perfect condition sold for $110.
Some recent prices paid for a number of similar Aladdin 1960s and 1970s lunch boxes without thermoses ranged from $39 to $45.
Question: Among some ceramic things I purchased at house sales over the years is a very pretty lady figure in a long, old-fashioned green dress and pink wrap. She is 9 inches high, 6½ inches long and 5½ inches wide. “Florence Ceramics Pasadena California” and “Adeline” are impressed on the bottom of the figure. I would like to know as much as possible about the lady’s maker, history and if she has any worth. — R.T., Wildwood
Answer: The maker of your house-sale find is Florence Ceramics (1942-64), a Pasadena-based ceramics company established by Florence Ward, who began modeling clay figures in her home as a hobby.
By 1946, the firm, also known as Florence of California, was displaying Ward’s named figurines at gift shows and selling them to retailers in U.S. cities as well as in other countries.
The company later moved to a huge Pasadena facility and by 1949 was believed to be the first to hold patents on original figurine molds.
In later retirement years, Ward destroyed her original molds after selling her building and kilns.
Recently, a Florence Ceramics named figural like your Adeline sold for $185.
Alyce Hand Benham is an antiques broker, appraiser and estate-liquidation specialist. Send questions to: Alyce Benham, Living section, The Press of Atlantic City, 1000 W. Washington Ave., Pleasantville, NJ 08232.
Email: treasuresby alyce81@hotmail.com.
Letters may be used in future columns but cannot be answered individually, and photos cannot be returned.
