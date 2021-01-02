Superman among popular characters to adorn 1970s lunch boxes: Antiques & Collectibles

Question: A friend recently mentioned you had discussed old lunch boxes in your column, and I hope you can provide some information about one I inherited several years ago. Made by Aladdin Industries during the late 1970s, it is decorated with a picture of Superman flying on its front and is in perfect, clean condition. I heard that many old lunch boxes presently sell for high dollars and will appreciate anything you can tell me about mine. — P.H., Atlantic City

Answer: Your 1970s steel lunch box, one of the metal, plastic and vinyl ones created by Aladdin Industries, originally was part of a very popular lunchbox and thermos set. Its steel body with matching thermos was among sets featuring easily recognized TV, Disney and cartoon characters as well as famous entertainers who enhanced their favorite sets.

The first and originally most popular set featured famous cowboy Hopalong Cassidy.

Present values of old Aladdin lunch boxes are based on condition, decoration and the presence of a matching usable thermos. Recently, one with a thermos in clean, perfect condition sold for $110.

Some recent prices paid for a number of similar Aladdin 1960s and 1970s lunch boxes without thermoses ranged from $39 to $45.