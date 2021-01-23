Steiff, known for teddy bears since 1880, has many collectible creatures: Antiques & Collectibles

Question: Last year, I won an old, unusual Steiff animal toy in like-new condition at a charity card party. It is a soft cloth, 7-inch-long “Crabby” lobster complete with original Steiff identification. I know that collectors paid high prices during many years for Steiff animals, and I am interested in selling this toy. Information about Crabby and its present value will be helpful. — T.L. Dennisville
Answer: Although since 1880 Steiff has been famous for its production of quality teddy bears as well as other stuffed animals and dolls, since then it also created unusual playthings that included lizards, frogs, turtles, llamas and lobsters.
Throughout the years, Crabby was produced in a number of sizes and materials that include felt, plush and mohair.
Although highest prices paid for Steiff animals often are associated with purchases of teddy bears, unusual toys that today’s Steiff fans search for also include door mice, hedgehogs, pelicans, rams, seals and roosters.
Last year, some collectors paid prices ranging from $42 to $156 for Steiff Crabby the Lobsters based on size and condition.
Question: I recently received a box of old costume jewelry sent to me by the sister of a friend who died last year. Among the items is a small green pickle shape pin marked “Heinz.” I know my friend received the pin many years ago when she visited a Heinz promotional exhibit held at a World’s Fair. My friend’s sister suggested the pin might be a collectible, and I wonder if that is correct. Can you help? — R.A., Lakehurst, Ocean County
Answer: During 1893, at the Chicago World’s Fair, the Heinz Company rented exhibition space located in a somewhat obscure area on the floor.
In order to bring many visitors to the booth, white cards resembling printed baggage checks that promised a free Heinz souvenir to visitors at the exhibit were distributed by Heinz. The first souvenir, a green pickle marked “Heinz,” was a huge instant advertisement success and considered very clever, innovative marketing.
Eventually, souvenirs promised at additional fairs and other occasions included pickles, spoons, calendars, books and later charms that were adapted into pins. Soon, Heinz’s small green pickle was considered one of the biggest and best promotional figures of the era.
Since that time, green Heinz pickle advertisements have appeared in many sizes and materials and can be found on jewelry, trophies, neckties and even Christmas ornaments. Eventually, the original pieces became popular among those searched for by collectors.
Recently, an original Heinz pickle pin described as “rare vintage” by its seller and in very good condition sold for $80.
Alyce Hand Benham is an antiques broker, appraiser and estate-liquidation specialist. Send questions to: Alyce Benham, Living section, The Press of Atlantic City, 1000 W. Washington Ave., Pleasantville, NJ 08232.
Email: treasuresby alyce81@hotmail.com.
Letters may be used in future columns but cannot be answered individually, and photos cannot be returned.
