Steiff, known for teddy bears since 1880, has many collectible creatures: Antiques & Collectibles

Question: Last year, I won an old, unusual Steiff animal toy in like-new condition at a charity card party. It is a soft cloth, 7-inch-long “Crabby” lobster complete with original Steiff identification. I know that collectors paid high prices during many years for Steiff animals, and I am interested in selling this toy. Information about Crabby and its present value will be helpful. — T.L. Dennisville

Answer: Although since 1880 Steiff has been famous for its production of quality teddy bears as well as other stuffed animals and dolls, since then it also created unusual playthings that included lizards, frogs, turtles, llamas and lobsters.

Throughout the years, Crabby was produced in a number of sizes and materials that include felt, plush and mohair.

Although highest prices paid for Steiff animals often are associated with purchases of teddy bears, unusual toys that today’s Steiff fans search for also include door mice, hedgehogs, pelicans, rams, seals and roosters.

Last year, some collectors paid prices ranging from $42 to $156 for Steiff Crabby the Lobsters based on size and condition.