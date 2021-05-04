Searching for tonic water and a happy buddha statue: Franny the Shopaholic

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: My neighbor in The Villages in Florida has a cement happy buddha with his arms up in his front lawn. I asked him where he purchased it, but he said it was old and couldn’t remember. I offered to buy it from him, but he said no. It’s about 2 foot high. Can you find one? —Sheri Scott, The Villages
Dear Sheri: Lowe’s has a Design Toscano 25-inch high by 10.5-inch wide cement Happy Buddha with his arms up for $149.95.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I have not been able to find Seagram’s tonic water anywhere for about a year. Some websites say they have it at Walmart or Dollar General, however, neither has it. It is bottled by CocaCola but their website is unhelpful as is Seagram’s website.
I saw a little blurb on one website that said it has not been discontinued. With warm weather coming I’d like a nice gin and tonic. I really don’t like the other brands. Does anyone know where it is hiding? —Nancy, Vineland
Dear Nancy: Ebay.com sells a six-pack of 10-ounce bottles for $26.99. However, I couldn’t find anyone selling it. I am sure if our readers see it they will write in. I was able to find the phone number to contact Coca-Cola at 800-520-2653. They could possibly tell you where in your area you can get. Just curious, have you tried the liquor stores?
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Looking for a cleaner called Purple Power. —Danny McHugh
Dear Danny: This week at Dollar General you can get a gallon of Purple Power Cleaner/Degreaser on sale for $4.50.
Reader tips
Gretchen Braunwarth wrote in to let febinder know that the Cape May County Library has a 3D printer and resource help. Johnette Halpin also wrote in to say besides Cape May County Library, Atlantic County Library also has a 3D printer. Johnette states at the Atlantic County Library the requirements and fees are:
1. Information to print (make a model) has to come from a digital computer file.
2. Project has to take less than 6 hours to make/create.
3. It costs $0.05 per gram plus a $1 fee..
Jim from Ventnor also wrote in to let febinder know Mullica Hill in Gloucester County has a 3D printer. Their website is www.iannone3d.com.
Jim from Ventnor wrote in also to let Jason know of a shop in Atlantic City called Cycles of Life on Arctic Avenue that sells reconditioned and used bikes. Jim states the owner is a good guy who buys and resells the bikes. Jane Christy also wrote in to let Jason know Bill Gandy on the corner of Pleasant Drive and Carlton Avenue in Millville sells gently used and restored bikes. His phone number is 856-825-8423.
Steals of the week
Acme
• Seedless watermelon: $4.99.
• Tastykake family packs: $2.50.
• Herr’s potato chips: Buy one, get one free.
• Signature Select 18-ounce peanut butter pretzels: $3.99.
• Marie Callender’s dinners or meal bowls: $2.50.
• Boneless pork loin roasts: $1.99 per pound.
• Snyder’s 12- to 16-ounce pretzels: $2.
• Fresh Express salad blends: $2.50.
• Cape Cod 6.5- to 8-ounce chips: $2.
• Fisherman’s Net fresh Atlantic salmon filet: $6.99. Limit one offer.
• Mangoes: Three for 99 cents. Limit one offer.
• Hellmann’s 30-ounce mayonnaise: $2.99. Limit one.
• Chobani Oat 52 ounces: 99 cents. Limit one.
with your Acme digital coupon
ShopRite
• JP O’Reilly’s corned beef brisket: $1.99 per pound.
• Wild caught local sea scallops: $16.99 per pound.
• ShopRite 8-ounce cream cheese: 99 cents.
• Bowl & Basket 25.4-ounce sparkling cider: $1.49.
• Madison Luxury Home organic cotton sheets in queen or king size: $19.99.
• Margaritaville salsas: half price.
• Hotel, Breakstone or Keller’s 1-pound butter quarters: $2.99.
• Red seedless grapes: 88 cents per pound. Limit five pounds.
• Sabrett 14-ounce beef franks: $1.99. Limit four.
• Pompeian 68-ounce extra virgin olive oil: $.5.99. Limit one.
• Friendly 48-ounce ice cream: $1.99. Limit four.
• Maxwell House 22- to 30.6-ounce coffee: $3.99. Limit four.
• ShopRite 8-ounce chunk cheese: $1.49. Limit four.
• Chips Ahoy! 7-to 13-ounce cookies: Three for $5. Limit four offers.
• Ajax or Dynamo 60-ounce laundry detergent: Three for $3. Limit four offers.
with your ShopRite digital coupon
Tips
• Get a Bee & Willow Home Garden Tool Set with a pretty carrying bag for $15 at Bed Bath & Beyond. Use a 20% off coupon and it will bring it down to $12.
• All designer fragrances are 20% off at Walgreens. An 8.1- to 12-ounce box of Whitman’s or Russell Stover chocolates are $3.99 with your Walgreens $1 coupon.
• All Yankee Candles are buy one, get one free at CVS. Spend $30 in any L’Oreal facial care and get $10 Extrabucks Rewards.
• All paper crafts are half price at Hobby Lobby.
• The Cricut Explore Air 2 regularly $227 is on sale for $169 at Michaels. All Cricut materials, mats and tools are buy one, get one half off.
• All Garden decor, planters or supplies are half price at Rite Aid.
• Fresh single stem roses are $2 each at Family Dollar.
• Dawn 40-ounce dish detergent is $4 with your DG coupon at Dollar General. Sparkle six-pack of paper towels is $4.50 with DG coupon.
• Women’s shoes are 20% off at Target. The Ninja Foodi 8-quart, 9-in-1 Deluxe XL pressure cooker and air fryer regularly $269.99 is on sale for $199.99.
• Roundup Weed & Grass Killer regularly $22.99 is on sale at Ace Hardware for $18.99. Limit two.
Franny The Shopaholic answers questions of general interest. Email FrannyShopaholic@aol.com.