Searching for tonic water and a happy buddha statue: Franny the Shopaholic

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: My neighbor in The Villages in Florida has a cement happy buddha with his arms up in his front lawn. I asked him where he purchased it, but he said it was old and couldn’t remember. I offered to buy it from him, but he said no. It’s about 2 foot high. Can you find one? —Sheri Scott, The Villages

Dear Sheri: Lowe’s has a Design Toscano 25-inch high by 10.5-inch wide cement Happy Buddha with his arms up for $149.95.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I have not been able to find Seagram’s tonic water anywhere for about a year. Some websites say they have it at Walmart or Dollar General, however, neither has it. It is bottled by CocaCola but their website is unhelpful as is Seagram’s website.

I saw a little blurb on one website that said it has not been discontinued. With warm weather coming I’d like a nice gin and tonic. I really don’t like the other brands. Does anyone know where it is hiding? —Nancy, Vineland