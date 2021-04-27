Searching for cheap golf balls and an adult-size bike: Franny the Shopaholic

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: My boys are always losing golf balls. Both love to golf, since the sport itself isn’t cheap, can you find some cheap golf balls? — Single Mom
Dear Single Mom: Get a dozen Nitro Golf Ultimate Distance golf balls in yellow or red for $5.97 at Walmart or at Walmart.com. A 45-pack of white Nitro Golf Ultimate Distance golf balls is $17.97, also at Walmart.com.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I am having a hard time finding an adult-size bike without spending a fortune. I ordered two from Walmart.com that said were in stock and then the next day my order was canceled. — Jason Lewis
Dear Jason: This week at Target they are advertising Schwinn Trail bikes at 10% off. They are also available online, but try going to the store and getting one, because they are usually assembled.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Just to let you know, the manager at the Tofutti factory in Cranberry advised me to speak to the buyer for the deli department at ShopRite. The manager said to tell her that Wakefield warehouse stocks Tofutti ricotta.
Well I finally hit pay dirt while I was on the phone with her she requested a shipment from the warehouse. I will be picking it up on Wednesday, April 28. Thank you so much for steering me in the right direction. — Marianne Christinziano
Dear Marianne: So glad you got your nondairy Tofutti ricotta cheese. Just so our readers know if you ask the grocery managers in the stores for a product that is not on their shelves anymore, sometimes they can order it for you.
Can you help?
Febinder wrote in that instead of buying a 3D porinter, he wanted an established business that has one and would reproduce an item for him. Does anyone know of one?
Steals of the week
Acme
• Broccoli crowns: 99 cents per pound.
• Mini watermelon: $2.50.
• Eastern Cove or BLU lump 1-pound crab meat: $12.99.
• Lancaster Brand spiral sliced ham: 99 cents per pound.
• Honeydew melon: $2.50.
• Barilla pasta: $1.
• Turkey Hill 48-ounce ice cream: $2.50.
• Entenmann’s donuts: $2.99.
• Utz pretzels or cheese curls: $2.50.
• Bubbly Sparkling eight-pack water: Three for $9. Limit one offer.*
• Nabisco Snack Crackers: Two for $3. Limit four offers.*
• Two pounds of strawberries: $3.99. Limit one offer.*
• Hebrew National beef franks 9.43- to 12-ounce pack: Two for $6. Limit two offers.*
• Peets whole or ground bean 10.5- to 12-ounce coffee: $4.99. Limit three offers.*
• Hormel 1-pound bacon: $3.99. Limit two offers.*
* with your Acme digital coupon.
ShopRite
• Charbroil two-burner gas grill: $99.99.
• Margaritaville salsas: half price.
• Cholula 5-ounce hot sauce: $1.
• Sabra guacamole: half price.
• ShopRite 64-ounce apple juice: 99 cents.
• Herr’s potato or tortilla chips: half price.
-Bowl & Basket 24-pack of spring water: Three for $6. Must buy three for the deal.
• Ajax or Dynamo 60-ounce laundry detergent: Three for $3. Limit 4 offers.*
• Cheez-It 6- to 7-ounce snack crackers: $1. Limit four.*
• Krusteaz 24- to 32-ounce pancake mix: $1. Limit four.*
• Nabisco Oreo cookies family size: Two for $5. Limit four offers.*
• Bowl & Basket 2-pound bag of extra jumbo 16- to 20-count shrimp: $11.98. Limit four.*
• Jimmy Dean 12-ounce bacon: $2.99. Limit four offers.*
• Smart Ones Classic Favorites: Five for $8. Limit four offers.*
• Master of Mixes drink mixers: $2. Limit one.*
*with your ShopRite digital coupon.
Tips
• Get a bag of six avocados for $2.99 at Sav A Lot. Portmann’s 30-ounce real mayonnaise is $1.99.
• Hammerhill copy paper is $4.99 a ream at Staples.
• Maxwell House 24- to 30.65-ounce coffee is $4.99 at CVS.
• Folgers 8-ounce instant coffee is $4.99 at Walgreens. Designer fragrances are 20% off.
• Get a Ninja Food Digital air fry oven with convection on sale at Target for $199.99.
• All resin wicker seating sets are 20% off at Big Lots.
• A 12-pack of Regal bath tissue or an eight-pack of Regal paper towels is buy one, get two free at Rite Aid.
• Get the Cricut Expore Air 2 at Michaels on sale for $199.
• All home decor is half price at Hobby Lobby.
Franny The Shopaholic answers questions of general interest. Email FrannyShopaholic@aol.com