Searching for cheap golf balls and an adult-size bike: Franny the Shopaholic

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: My boys are always losing golf balls. Both love to golf, since the sport itself isn’t cheap, can you find some cheap golf balls? — Single Mom

Dear Single Mom: Get a dozen Nitro Golf Ultimate Distance golf balls in yellow or red for $5.97 at Walmart or at Walmart.com. A 45-pack of white Nitro Golf Ultimate Distance golf balls is $17.97, also at Walmart.com.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I am having a hard time finding an adult-size bike without spending a fortune. I ordered two from Walmart.com that said were in stock and then the next day my order was canceled. — Jason Lewis

Dear Jason: This week at Target they are advertising Schwinn Trail bikes at 10% off. They are also available online, but try going to the store and getting one, because they are usually assembled.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Just to let you know, the manager at the Tofutti factory in Cranberry advised me to speak to the buyer for the deli department at ShopRite. The manager said to tell her that Wakefield warehouse stocks Tofutti ricotta.