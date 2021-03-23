Searching for a video doorbell under $100 and bacon fat to fry eggs: Franny the Shopaholic

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Looking for a deal on a video doorbell under $100. Is there any? — David DeStefano

Dear David: This week at Home Depot they have a Ring Wired Video Doorbell on sale for $59.99. A Ring 1080 HD Wi-Fi Wireless Video Doorbell 3 Plus is also on sale for $169.99. How much is the electrician? I hope you can do it yourself. Watch a YouTube video, and I bet you can.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: My friend told me they sell bacon fat to fry my eggs in. I never buy bacon, because it is too much of a mess to make. Where can I get it? — George Maning

Dear George: This week at ShopRite they have Bowl & Basket specialty bacon fat in an 11-ounce jar half price for $3.99.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: We are looking for LaChoy chop vegetables in the 28-ounce size. We tried Walmart, ShopRite, Acme and Amazon. Amazon rescheduled our order twice, then refunded our money. — Katkennedy