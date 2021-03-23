Searching for a video doorbell under $100 and bacon fat to fry eggs: Franny the Shopaholic

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Looking for a deal on a video doorbell under $100. Is there any? — David DeStefano
Dear David: This week at Home Depot they have a Ring Wired Video Doorbell on sale for $59.99. A Ring 1080 HD Wi-Fi Wireless Video Doorbell 3 Plus is also on sale for $169.99. How much is the electrician? I hope you can do it yourself. Watch a YouTube video, and I bet you can.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: My friend told me they sell bacon fat to fry my eggs in. I never buy bacon, because it is too much of a mess to make. Where can I get it? — George Maning
Dear George: This week at ShopRite they have Bowl & Basket specialty bacon fat in an 11-ounce jar half price for $3.99.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: We are looking for LaChoy chop vegetables in the 28-ounce size. We tried Walmart, ShopRite, Acme and Amazon. Amazon rescheduled our order twice, then refunded our money. — Katkennedy
Dear Katkennedy: Walmart.com carries LaChoy chop vegetables but are out of stock. I went to the LaChoy website which states Walmart sells it, but again, out of stock. I changed the size from the 28-ounce can to the 14-ounce can and it had a few Super Stop & Shop stores, the closest to Atlantic City is 400 Lacey Road, Manchester Township and the next is Toms River. You can call Customer Service at Conagra Brands who makes La Choy at 877-CONAGRA and maybe get more information.
Reader tips
Michael Kelly of Atlantic City wrote in to tell Heather McDonald that he has a Bissell Cross Wave that works great on his hardwood floors.
Robert Thomas wrote in to say he found canning jars at the ShopRite in Millville that someone was looking for last summer, and he found the old style web chairs someone else was looking for in both Walmart and Target.
Steals of the week
Acme
• Signature Farms chicken drum sticks, thighs or leg quarters family packs: 99 cents per pound.
• Lancaster Brand spiral ham: $1.99 per pound.
• Fresh asparagus: $1.99 per pound.
• Eddy's ice cream: $2.50.
• Starbucks 9- to 12-ounce coffee: $5.99.
• Mini watermelon: $2.99.
• Good Cook gadgets, bakeware or cookware: Buy one. get one free.
• LavAzza 8- to 12-ounce or 10-pack K-Cups coffee: Buy one, get one free.
• Lucerne 18-count large eggs: $1.49. Limit one.*
• Signature Select 3-pound bacon: $9.99. Limit one.*
• Two-pound carton of strawberries: $3.99. Limit one.*
*with your Acme digital coupon.
ShopRite
• Tyson poultry: half price.
• Boneless center-cut pork chops: $1.99 per pound.
• Celentano 12-ounce ravioli: 99 cents.
• Francesco Rinaldi 23.5- to 24-ounce pasta sauce: 99 cents.
• Tabatchnick soups: Three for $5. Must buy three.
• Glen Rock deli-sliced domestic ham: $3.99 per pound.
• Totino's pizza rolls: 99 cents.
• Gerber organic baby food: 25% off.
• Three-pound bag of yellow onions: 99 cents. Limit four.*
• Nestle Pure Life 24-pack of bottled water: Three for $7. Limit one offer.*
• Skippy peanut butter: Two for $3. Limit one offer.*
• Maxwell House 26- to 30-ounce coffee: $3.99. Limit four.*
*with your ShopRite digital coupon.
Tips
• Folgers 20.6- to 25.1-ounce coffee, 12-count K-Cups, or 8-ounce instant coffee is $4.95 at Dollar General. On Saturday, spend $25 and save $5 off.
• Nexgrill four-burner gas grill is $199 at Home Depot. Get an 8-by-10 foot outdoor carpet for $99.
• Disney Toys are 10% off at Target. A HP Chromebook or a Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 with a 10.4 inch display is on sale for $199.99.
• Outdoor cushions $20 and up and pillows for $12 and up by Broyhill are on sale at Big Lots.
• Lithium-ion Battery Bissell Robotic Vacuum regularly $299.99 is on sale at Ollie's Bargain Outlet for $199.99.
• A pound of Wonderful Pistachios is $5.97 at Walgreens. Gevalia or McCafe 12-count K-cups is $4.99.
• All photo, wall, collage, shadow boxes, display cases and ready made open frames are half price at Hobby Lobby.
• Charmin 12 double roll pack of bath tissue is $4.75 at Family Dollar. Save $5 off your purchase of $25 on Saturday, March 27th.
• Walmart Caramel Apple Pie is $3.98 and Great Value 48 ounce ice cream is $1.97.
• Miracle Gro potting mix is on sale for $9.99 at Ace Hardware Stores.
Franny The Shopaholic answers questions of general interest. Email FrannyShopaholic@aol.com