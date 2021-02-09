 Skip to main content
Searching for a 'U' shaped golf putter and wall decals: Franny the Shopaholic
Searching for a 'U' shaped golf putter and wall decals: Franny the Shopaholic

Franny the Shopaholic, by Franny d'Angelo

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Please find me a good deal on a “U”-shaped golf putter that easily picks up your golf balls. No $100 to $300 ones! — Anna Marie Brooks, Long Island

Dear Anna Marie: Walmart.com has a SiTE 3 Putter that is the “U” shaped for $39.95.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Hi, I am looking for something for my wall over my sofa. I am in a rental and my landlord does not want me to put any holes in the walls, unless I fix them. Any removable stickers you could find? —Jessica Lewis

Dear Jessica: This week at Aldi for $6.99 you can find 750 Home Peel and Stick wall decals. Also try Walltat.com for a huge selection starting in price at $44 and up. Many years ago when I left my apartment, which was painted white, I used toothpaste to fill the holes, and it worked!

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Please help me locate Bar Keepers cleanser. —The Bar Keeper

Dear Bar Keeper: The Bar Keepers Friend Powder Cleanser in a 21-ounce size is on sale at Walmart for $1.98 this week.

Steals of the week

Acme

• A dozen roses: $19.99.

• A dozen long stem roses in a vase: $39.99.

• Turkey Hill or Signature Select 48-ounce ice cream: $2.50.

• Doritos, Tostitios or tortilla chips 9- to 13-ounce: $1.99.

• Snapple 12-pack ice tea: Buy one, get one free. Limit one offer.

• Screamin’ Sicilian 20.5- to 25-ounce pizza: $5.

• Eastern Cove or BLU lump crab meat: $10.99 per 1-pound can.

• Entennman’s full line: half price.

• Signature Select 67.6-ounce extra virgin olive oil: $11.99.

• Bic disposable razors 2- to 10-pack: $1.99. Limit two offers.*

• Huggie Snug and Dry diapers 19- to 44-count: $5.99. Limit two packs.*

• Hellmann’s 30-ounce mayonnaise: $2.99. Limit two.*

* with your Acme digital coupon.

Aldi

• A 12-stem rose bouquet: $9.99.

• Lobster tails 8 ounces: $12.99.

• Filet mignon steaks: $12.99 per pound.

• Black Angus ribeye steak: $10.89 per pound.

• Strawberries: $1.29 per pound.

• Russell Stover 14-ounce heart-shaped box of chocolates: $9.95.

• Easy Home 12-stitch sewing machine: $39.99.

• Huntington Home kitchen mats: $6.99.

ShopRite

• A dozen premium roses in a vase: $34.99.

• A premium 24-stem rose bunch: $39.99.

• A single rose bouquet: $4.99.

• Colavita 25.5-ounce olive oil: $4.99.

• DeCecco pasta: $1.49.

• Campbell’s chicken noodle or tomato soup: Two for $1. Must buy two. Limit four offers.*

• Whole boneless pork loin: $1.69 per pound. Limit one.*

• DiGiorno or Feshchetta Brick Oven pizza: $2.99. Limit 4.*

• Haagen-Dazs or Ben & Jerry’s ice cream: Three for $6. Must buy three. Limit one offer.*

• Folgers 10.3- to 11.5-ounce coffee: $1.99. Limit four.*

• LazAzza 12-ounce coffee: $2.99. Limit one.*

• Mrs. Butterworth’s 32-ounce pancake mix or 24-ounce syrup: Two for $2. Limit four offers.*

• Kodak 20-pack AA or AAA batteries: $2.49. Limit four offers.*

* with your ShopRite digital coupon

Tips

• Big Lots has a cute plain taupe sofa and loveseat on sale for $299 each.

• Maxwell House Wake Up Roast 30.65-ounce can or 12-count KCups is $4.99 at CVS. Folgers 22.6- to 30.5-ounce coffee is $5.99.

• A HP 15.6-inch laptop with Intel Core i5 is on sale for $599.99 at Target. A HP 16.1 Pavillion gaming laptop is on sale for $674.99.

• Until Thursday, Home Depot has a HDX 27-gallon Tough Storage bin in black with yellow lid on sale for $9.98 and a 55-gallon one is on sale for $23.98.

• A 32-gallon wheeled outdoor trash can is $17.99 at Ace Hardware until the end of the month. Limit three.

• Angel Soft 6 Mega or 12 Family rolls of bath tissue are on sale for $4.99 at Walgreens. Plus get a $3 coupon off your next purchase at Walgreens if you buy three packages.

• A fresh single rose is $2 at Dollar General. Barilla pasta is buy one for $1.40, get one free.

• Men’s Lee Jeans regularly $58 are on sale for $29.99 at Boscov’s. Asher’s chocolate valentine collections are 20% off.

• The Jewelry Making crafts and most frames are half price at Hobby Lobby.

• An Asus laptop with Intel Core i3 processor regularly $449.99 is on sale for $329.99 at Staples.

• Select $25 gift cards including Applebees, Outback, and Chilis are 10% off at Family Dollar. Spend $25 on Saturday, Feb. 13 and get $5 off your purchase.

Franny The Shopaholic answers questions of general interest. e-mail FrannyShopaholic@aol.com

