Searching for a 'U' shaped golf putter and wall decals: Franny the Shopaholic

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Please find me a good deal on a “U”-shaped golf putter that easily picks up your golf balls. No $100 to $300 ones! — Anna Marie Brooks, Long Island

Dear Anna Marie: Walmart.com has a SiTE 3 Putter that is the “U” shaped for $39.95.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Hi, I am looking for something for my wall over my sofa. I am in a rental and my landlord does not want me to put any holes in the walls, unless I fix them. Any removable stickers you could find? —Jessica Lewis

Dear Jessica: This week at Aldi for $6.99 you can find 750 Home Peel and Stick wall decals. Also try Walltat.com for a huge selection starting in price at $44 and up. Many years ago when I left my apartment, which was painted white, I used toothpaste to fill the holes, and it worked!

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Please help me locate Bar Keepers cleanser. —The Bar Keeper

Dear Bar Keeper: The Bar Keepers Friend Powder Cleanser in a 21-ounce size is on sale at Walmart for $1.98 this week.

Steals of the week

Acme