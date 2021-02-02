Searching for a specific type of wool and glow-in-the-dark safety vests: Franny the Shopaholic

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I have been making wool headbands, and sales on Red Heart yarn. I only use that brand. Thank you. — Margie Taylor
Dear Margie: This week at Michaels all their yarn is buy one, get one half off, which makes it 25% off. They sell Red Heart. Hobby Lobby has 30% off all their yarn and also sell that brand.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Where can I get a glow-in-the-dark-type vest for walking my dog at night? — Gasper T., Mays Landing
Dear Gasper: This week Ollie's Bargain Outlet has safety vests on sale for $3.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Could you possibly find for me an instant powdered drink called Postum? As a child I would have a cup every morning with my grandmother. — Eleanor G., Rio Grande
Dear Eleanor: If you go to VermontCountryStore.com or call 800-547-7849 you can buy the Original Postum Instant Beverage for $19.95. If you spend $65 or more and use the Promo Code 469294 you can get free shipping.
Reader tips
-Rose C. of Linwood wrote in to let Paul McDonald know he can rent a TV for the Superbowl at Rent A Center in the Cardiff Circle Shopping Center.
-Terry DiOrio of Somers Point wrote in to let Karen L. of Tuckerton know that Sam's Club has their super quality beach towels out already and they are only $9.99.
Steals of the Week
Acme
-Chicken thighs, legs or drumsticks: 99 cents per pound.
-A four pound bag of 26 to 30 pound shrimp: $19.96.
-Eye Round roast: $3.99 per pound.
-Herr's potato or tortilla chips: Buy one get one free.
-Boneless New York Strip steaks: $6.99.
-Ken's salad dressing: Buy one get one free.
-Red seedless grapes: 88 cents per pound. Limit 3 pounds.*
-Turkey Hill or Signature Select 48 ounce ice cream: $1.99. Limit two.*
-Signature Select 3 pound thick cut bacon: $9.99. Limit four.*
-Seattle's Best 12 ounce coffee or 12-pack Kcups: $2.99. Limit one offer.*
*with your Acme digital coupon
Aldi
-Large Haas avocados: 49 cents.
-Roma tomatoes: 89 cents per pound.
-Kirkwood Honey BBQ of Buffalo 28 ounce frozen chicken wings: $4.99.
-Celery: 65 cents.
-A pint of blueberries: $1.89.
-Park Street 15 ounce layered dip: $2.49.
-Italian sausage or bratwurst: $1.99 for a 19 ounce package.
-Southern Grove Dry Roasted one pound peanuts: $1.49.
-Pro Form 205 CST Smart Treadmill with free 6 month iFIT membership: $249.99.
ShopRite
-Porterhouse or T-bone steaks: $5.99 per pound.
-Tomatoes on the Vine: 99 cents per pound.
-Chock Full O'Nuts 10.2 to 11.3 ounce coffee: $1.99.
-Sabra Hummus, Guacamole, or Chocolate Dessert Dip: half price.
-Blue Diamond 14 to 16 ounce almonds: half price.
-Broccoli Rabe: $1.99 per pound.
-Texas Pete 6 ounce hot sauce: 79 cents.
-Pompeian 48 ounce extra virgin olive oil: $6.99.
-Bowl & Basket one pound butter quarters: $1.88. Limit four.*
-Two pound bag of 16 to 20 count shrimp: $9.98. Limit four.*
-Maxwell House 22 to 30.6 ounce coffee: $3.99. Limit four.*
-Jimmy Dean 12 ounce bacon: $1.99. Limit four.*
-Hellmann's 30 ounce mayonnaise: $2.77. Limit one.*
-Fillippo Berio 25.3 olive oil: Two for $5. Limit one offer.*
-Caulipower Power 10.9 to 11.6 ounce pizza: $2.99. Limit four.*
*with your ShopRite digital coupon.
Tips
-Get a Febreeze Plug with Warmer free at Dollar General with your DG digital coupon. Saturday, February 6th get $5 off your purchase of $25 with your DG digital coupon.
-Maxwell House 24.5 to 30.65 coffee is $4.99 at Walgreens. Maxwell House 8 ounce instant coffee is $3.99.
-Select Kellogg's cereals, PopTarts, or Rice Krispie Treats are $1 at CVS. Krave Jerky or Combos are buy one get one free.
-All candles and candle holders, wedding crafts and home decor is half price at Hobby Lobby.
-All Strung beads are half price at Michaels. All Valentine's Day decor is 40% off.
-A HP 15.6 inch laptop with Windows 10 S Mode is on sale for $329.99 and an HP 14 inch Chromebook is on sale for $199.99 at Target.