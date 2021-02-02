Searching for a specific type of wool and glow-in-the-dark safety vests: Franny the Shopaholic

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I have been making wool headbands, and sales on Red Heart yarn. I only use that brand. Thank you. — Margie Taylor

Dear Margie: This week at Michaels all their yarn is buy one, get one half off, which makes it 25% off. They sell Red Heart. Hobby Lobby has 30% off all their yarn and also sell that brand.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Where can I get a glow-in-the-dark-type vest for walking my dog at night? — Gasper T., Mays Landing

Dear Gasper: This week Ollie's Bargain Outlet has safety vests on sale for $3.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Could you possibly find for me an instant powdered drink called Postum? As a child I would have a cup every morning with my grandmother. — Eleanor G., Rio Grande

Dear Eleanor: If you go to VermontCountryStore.com or call 800-547-7849 you can buy the Original Postum Instant Beverage for $19.95. If you spend $65 or more and use the Promo Code 469294 you can get free shipping.

Reader tips