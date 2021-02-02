 Skip to main content
Searching for a specific type of wool and glow-in-the-dark safety vests: Franny the Shopaholic
Franny the Shopaholic, by Franny d'Angelo

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I have been making wool headbands, and sales on Red Heart yarn. I only use that brand. Thank you. — Margie Taylor

Dear Margie: This week at Michaels all their yarn is buy one, get one half off, which makes it 25% off. They sell Red Heart. Hobby Lobby has 30% off all their yarn and also sell that brand.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Where can I get a glow-in-the-dark-type vest for walking my dog at night? — Gasper T., Mays Landing

Dear Gasper: This week Ollie's Bargain Outlet has safety vests on sale for $3.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Could you possibly find for me an instant powdered drink called Postum? As a child I would have a cup every morning with my grandmother. — Eleanor G., Rio Grande

Dear Eleanor: If you go to VermontCountryStore.com or call 800-547-7849 you can buy the Original Postum Instant Beverage for $19.95. If you spend $65 or more and use the Promo Code 469294 you can get free shipping.

Reader tips

-Rose C. of Linwood wrote in to let Paul McDonald know he can rent a TV for the Superbowl at Rent A Center in the Cardiff Circle Shopping Center.

-Terry DiOrio of Somers Point wrote in to let Karen L. of Tuckerton know that Sam's Club has their super quality beach towels out already and they are only $9.99.

Steals of the Week

Acme

-Chicken thighs, legs or drumsticks: 99 cents per pound.

-A four pound bag of 26 to 30 pound shrimp: $19.96.

-Eye Round roast: $3.99 per pound.

-Herr's potato or tortilla chips: Buy one get one free.

-Boneless New York Strip steaks: $6.99.

-Ken's salad dressing: Buy one get one free.

-Red seedless grapes: 88 cents per pound. Limit 3 pounds.*

-Turkey Hill or Signature Select 48 ounce ice cream: $1.99. Limit two.*

-Signature Select 3 pound thick cut bacon: $9.99. Limit four.*

-Seattle's Best 12 ounce coffee or 12-pack Kcups: $2.99. Limit one offer.*

*with your Acme digital coupon

Aldi

-Large Haas avocados: 49 cents.

-Roma tomatoes: 89 cents per pound.

-Kirkwood Honey BBQ of Buffalo 28 ounce frozen chicken wings: $4.99.

-Celery: 65 cents.

-A pint of blueberries: $1.89.

-Park Street 15 ounce layered dip: $2.49.

-Italian sausage or bratwurst: $1.99 for a 19 ounce package.

-Southern Grove Dry Roasted one pound peanuts: $1.49.

-Pro Form 205 CST Smart Treadmill with free 6 month iFIT membership: $249.99.

ShopRite

-Porterhouse or T-bone steaks: $5.99 per pound.

-Tomatoes on the Vine: 99 cents per pound.

-Chock Full O'Nuts 10.2 to 11.3 ounce coffee: $1.99.

-Sabra Hummus, Guacamole, or Chocolate Dessert Dip: half price.

-Blue Diamond 14 to 16 ounce almonds: half price.

-Broccoli Rabe: $1.99 per pound.

-Texas Pete 6 ounce hot sauce: 79 cents.

-Pompeian 48 ounce extra virgin olive oil: $6.99.

-Bowl & Basket one pound butter quarters: $1.88. Limit four.*

-Two pound bag of 16 to 20 count shrimp: $9.98. Limit four.*

-Maxwell House 22 to 30.6 ounce coffee: $3.99. Limit four.*

-Jimmy Dean 12 ounce bacon: $1.99. Limit four.*

-Hellmann's 30 ounce mayonnaise: $2.77. Limit one.*

-Fillippo Berio 25.3 olive oil: Two for $5. Limit one offer.*

-Caulipower Power 10.9 to 11.6 ounce pizza: $2.99. Limit four.*

*with your ShopRite digital coupon.

Tips

-Get a Febreeze Plug with Warmer free at Dollar General with your DG digital coupon. Saturday, February 6th get $5 off your purchase of $25 with your DG digital coupon.

-Maxwell House 24.5 to 30.65 coffee is $4.99 at Walgreens. Maxwell House 8 ounce instant coffee is $3.99.

-Select Kellogg's cereals, PopTarts, or Rice Krispie Treats are $1 at CVS. Krave Jerky or Combos are buy one get one free.

-All candles and candle holders, wedding crafts and home decor is half price at Hobby Lobby.

-All Strung beads are half price at Michaels. All Valentine's Day decor is 40% off.

-A HP 15.6 inch laptop with Windows 10 S Mode is on sale for $329.99 and an HP 14 inch Chromebook is on sale for $199.99 at Target.

-Ollie's Bargain Outlet has a Professional Clothing and Workwear Buyout. Bibs, coveralls, shoes, jackets and coats are $20.

-A Harlow 6 piece Dining Room set with bench in a walnut colored wood is on sale for $349.99 at Big Lots.

