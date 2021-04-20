Searching for a nondairy ricotta brand and a wood outdoor fire pit: Franny the Shopaholic

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I’m looking for a nondairy ricotta, brand name Tofutti. Before the pandemic this product was available at ShopRite in Absecon, but it is no longer available. However, Tofutti cream cheese is still on the shelves. I’m dairy intolerant and miss all the great recipes that require ricotta. — Marianne Christinziano

Dear Marianne: According to Tofutti’s website both ShopRite in Absecon and Galloway Township both sell it. Also it states that Bonterra Market sells it on Fire Road in Egg Harbor Township. Ask your ShopRite grocery manager if he can get it in for you. You can call Tofutti Brands, Inc., located in Cranford at 908-272-2400 for more information or possibly more stores close to you.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Looking for an outdoor fire pit that takes wood not gas. — Paul G.

Dear Paul: Wednesday is the last day to get a 35-inch round lattice wood-burning fire pit at Walmart for $94.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I’m looking for a business 3D printer in the Tuckerton, Manahawkin, LBI area that will reproduce items. — Febinder