Searching for a four-burner gas grill and a grey vanity: Franny the Shopaholic

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Please find a small bathroom 30-inch grey vanity for me. — Adrienne Princiotti, Somers Point

Dear Adrienne: This week at Home Depot they have a 30.5-inch wide Galcier Bay Everdean Vanity in Pearl Grey with a cultured marble vanity top. It has two shaker-style doors and one full extension drawer. It is on sale for $229.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: ShopRite no longer carries Colonna Vodka Sauce. Is there another store in the area where I could find it? I can order a case direct from Colonna but a local store would be more convenient. Thanks. — Marlene Gardner

Dear Marlene: According to Colonna website they do still make it. None of the big stores I checked including Walmart and Target sell it. You can ask your local ShopRite manager if he can get it in again or call Colonna at 201-864-1115 and ask them who in your area carries it. I am sure if any of our readers see it they will write in.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Any deals on a four-burner gas grill with a side burner for corn? — Jersey Joe