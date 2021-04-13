Searching for a four-burner gas grill and a grey vanity: Franny the Shopaholic

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Please find a small bathroom 30-inch grey vanity for me. — Adrienne Princiotti, Somers Point
Dear Adrienne: This week at Home Depot they have a 30.5-inch wide Galcier Bay Everdean Vanity in Pearl Grey with a cultured marble vanity top. It has two shaker-style doors and one full extension drawer. It is on sale for $229.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: ShopRite no longer carries Colonna Vodka Sauce. Is there another store in the area where I could find it? I can order a case direct from Colonna but a local store would be more convenient. Thanks. — Marlene Gardner
Dear Marlene: According to Colonna website they do still make it. None of the big stores I checked including Walmart and Target sell it. You can ask your local ShopRite manager if he can get it in again or call Colonna at 201-864-1115 and ask them who in your area carries it. I am sure if any of our readers see it they will write in.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Any deals on a four-burner gas grill with a side burner for corn? — Jersey Joe
Dear Jersey Joe: This week at Home Depot they have a Nexgrill four-burner gas grill with side burner on sale for $179. Check and see if you can open a Home Depot charge. Quite often they will give you a $50 off credit.
Reader tips
Joel of Folsom wrote in to let Nancy of Atlantic City know that he recommends a fabulous substitute for Cape Gourmet Horseradish. He claims Verga brand horseradish, sold at any Heritage Dairy store and made locally in the Woodbury area, is the best he has tasted. Joel claims it will put some smoke up your nose!
Steals of the week
Acme
• Boneless pork loin roast: $1.99 per pound.
• Value pack chicken drumsticks, thighs or leg quarters: 99 cents per pound.
• Bone-in New York Strip steak: $6.99 per pound.
• Two-pound bag of 16-to 20-count shrimp: $13.98.
• Breyers or Haagen Dazs ice cream: Buy one, get one free.
• Tastykake family packs: $2.50.
• Signature Select pasta: 99 cents.
• Lucerne 1-pound butter quarters: $2.50.
• Stouffer's French bread pizza or entrees: $2.50.
• Smithfield 1-pound bacon: $3.99. Limit one.*
• Signature Select 35-pack of bottled Refreshe Spring Water: $2.99. Limit one.*
*with your Acme digital coupon.
ShopRite
• Hand sanitizer 6.7 ounce: 99 cents.
• Cantaloupe or pineapples: $2 each.
• Wise or Herr's potato chips: half price.
• Pillsbury brownie, classic cake or frosting: 88 cents.
• Hotel or Keller's 1-pound butter quarters: $2.99.
• Lean Cuisine or Stouffer's Classics: $1.99.
• Top Round London Broil: $2.99 per pound.
• Bowl and Basket 1-gallon orange juice: $2.99.
• ShopRite red grape tomatoes: 99 cents. Limit 4.*
• Halos 3-pound page of mandarins: $2.99. Limit 1.*
• Twizzlers licorice: 49 cents. Limit 1.*
• Nature Valley granola bars: $1.49. Limit 4.*
• Cheez-It snack crackers: Two for $3. Limit 4 offers.*
• Pepperidge Farms Goldfish: $1.24. Limit 4.*
• Kleenex facial tissues: Four for $4. Limit one offer.*
• Kellogg's Little Debbie Cosmic Brownies cereal: 99 cents. Limit 4 offers.*
*with your ShopRite digital coupon.
Tips
• Garden decor, planters or supplies are half price at Rite Aid. Spend $25 and get $5 Bonus Cash.
• Get Parent's Choice Dry & Gentle diapers (example: Size 5 has 156-count diapers) for $23.32 at Walmart.
• Extra 175-ounce laundry detergent is $3.95 with your Family Dollar Smart coupon. On Saturday, save $5 off your $25 purchase at Family Dollar.
• Four by eight inch paver bricks are on sale at Home Depot for 25 cents.
• A 52-inch Coastal Creek LED ceiling fan with a light-in, oil-rubbed bronze, white or brushed nickel is on sale for $69.98 at Lowe's.
• Folgers Classic Roast 8-ounce instant coffee is $4.99 and the decaf is $5.99 at Walgreens.
• A Chefman 10-liter multifunction air fryer oven is $79.99 at Ollie's Bargain Outlet.
• Home Decor pillow covers and home decor fabric is half price at Hobby Lobby.
• True Living Quad outdoor folding chairs with cup holders are $10 at Dollar General. On Saturday, get $5 off your $25 purchase.
• Maxwell House 24.5- to 30.65-ounce coffee is $4.99 at CVS.
Franny The Shopaholic answers questions of general interest. Email FrannyShopaholic@aol.com