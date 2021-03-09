Searching for a computer to run AOL and a reasonable bike: Franny the Shopaholic

Dear Donna: They sell them on Ebay.com for $16.81 for one package! However if you go to valpak.com/coupon/sams-club-45-offer-february2021 you can get a $45 Sam's Club gift card with your $45 purchase of a one-year membership. This deal is good until March 31. So it is actually kind of free. An even better deal is if you have a Discover Card you can by a $45 membership at Sam's on your card and Discover will give you a $45 credit back on your Discover bill. This deal is good through April 30. I emailed you both links. By the way, Joseph's Flax Oat Bran & Whole Wheat Pita bread or wraps are 1 point on Weight Watchers and Walmart sells them.

Reader tips

Sheryl of Cape May Court House wrote in to say she wished she lived closer to the Millville Aldi. The Rio Grande Aldi's prices are higher than the Millville Aldi. Last week's example: Red grapes in Rio Grande $1.19 per pound but in Millville only 75 cents per pound. I use the flyer from the Egg Harbor Township store because it is closest to Atlantic City.

Jan Pask also wrote in that her Aldi's prices are higher than the Egg Harbor Township Aldi's. Her example was a 2-pound bag of lemons by her was $2.89 not $1.89 and the oranges were $2.99 not $1.89.