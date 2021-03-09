Searching for a computer to run AOL and a reasonable bike: Franny the Shopaholic

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Any good deals on a laptop that will not get all messed up if you download AOL Gold. I am a dinosaur. — Jack McDonald, Egg Harbor Township
Dear Jack: Funny, but I am a dinosaur too! I actually just bought a great laptop from Walmart.com for $299. It is an EVOO 15.6 ultra thin Intel Core i7 with 8GB of memory, 256GB SSD and Windows 10. I actually bought two. I downloaded AOL Gold right away, because if it was "all messed up" and slow loading, I was going to return it immediately. I bought a Lenova for $400 from Staples which I should have returned. It won't even load. I should just throw it in the trash. This EVOO is great, had great reviews. The second one I bought a week later, both in February, was $279, however now this same computer is $329 but still worth it. I emailed you the link.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I am having trouble finding a bike that is reasonable. With or without speeds I don't care. Just something to ride around on and get some exercise. — Marlene J.
Dear Marlene: This week at Target you can get a Schwinn women's 26-inch mountain bike on sale for $249.99. Walmart.com has a Schwinn Sidewinder mountain bike for $198 or a Genesis 26-inch Whirlwind mountain bike for $154.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Santa Fe Homestyle Whole Grain and Flax Tortilla Wraps are only 2 points on Weight Watchers. My daughter used to get them for me at Sam's Club, but she is no longer a member. Any other stores I could get them? — Donna M.
Dear Donna: They sell them on Ebay.com for $16.81 for one package! However if you go to valpak.com/coupon/sams-club-45-offer-february2021 you can get a $45 Sam's Club gift card with your $45 purchase of a one-year membership. This deal is good until March 31. So it is actually kind of free. An even better deal is if you have a Discover Card you can by a $45 membership at Sam's on your card and Discover will give you a $45 credit back on your Discover bill. This deal is good through April 30. I emailed you both links. By the way, Joseph's Flax Oat Bran & Whole Wheat Pita bread or wraps are 1 point on Weight Watchers and Walmart sells them.
Reader tips
Sheryl of Cape May Court House wrote in to say she wished she lived closer to the Millville Aldi. The Rio Grande Aldi's prices are higher than the Millville Aldi. Last week's example: Red grapes in Rio Grande $1.19 per pound but in Millville only 75 cents per pound. I use the flyer from the Egg Harbor Township store because it is closest to Atlantic City.
Jan Pask also wrote in that her Aldi's prices are higher than the Egg Harbor Township Aldi's. Her example was a 2-pound bag of lemons by her was $2.89 not $1.89 and the oranges were $2.99 not $1.89.
Joan from Egg Harbor Township wrote in to let William Kelly know if you buy The Press of Atlantic City at BF Mazzeo in Northfield you get a free 12-ounce container of fresh orange juice. Barb Vaughan wrote in to say Vaughan's Farm & Garden in Marmora has fresh squeezed orange juice every day until they close for the season in November.
Pat from Egg Harbor Township writes in to let Al Hughes know she recently lost both her key fobs during a move. Pat recommends A to Z Lock and Key (609-335-0094). They come to your house. For a replacement fob and two extra keys the cost was $125.
Steals of the week
Acme
• Lancaster Brand petite sirloin steak: Buy one, get two free.
• Asparagus: $1.99 per pound. Buy one, get one free.
• Tastykake family packs: $2.50.
• Golden's spicy brown 12-ounce mustard: $1.
• Melitta 10.5- to 11-ounce coffee: $2.99.
• P.F. Chang's Home Menu noodle bowls: $4.99.
• Celentano pasta line: half price.
• Stouffer's entrees or French bread pizza: $2.50.
• Gorton's seafood: Buy one, get one free.
• Avocados: 49 cents. Limit 3.*
*with your Acme digital coupon
ShopRite
• ShopRite 2-pound ricotta cheese: $2.99.
• Bowl & Basket 5-pound flour: $1.19.
• Paperbird premium 48-count cutlery: $1.49.
• Tide Simply laundry detergent: $1.99.
• IQ liquid hand sanitizer: $1.49.
• Crest 4.6-ounce toothpaste: 99 cents.
• Bowl & Butter 1-pound butter: $1.88. Limit 4.*
• Turkey Hill 48-ounce ice cream: 99 cents. Limit one.*
• General Mills (limited assortment) cereal: 99 cents. Limit four.*
• Maxwell House 23- to 30.6-ounce coffee: $3.99. Limit four.*
• Newman's Own pizza: $1.99. Limit four.*
*with your ShopRite digital coupon
Tips
• Get $5 off your purchase of $25 on Saturday at Dollar General. Maxwell House 23- to 30.6-ounce coffee is $4.95.
• Family Dollar has 12 family rolls of Angel Soft bath tissue for $4.75. They also have $5 off your purchase of $25 on Saturday.
• All Tadin assorted tea bags are 20% off at CVS. Mountain Peak 2-ounce instant coffee is $3.99. Eldorado 9-ounce espresso coffee is two for $3.
• Oscar Mayer or Jimmy Dean 1-pound bacon is two for $8 at Walgreens. Kraft Macaroni and Cheese 7.25-ounce boxes are 79 cents.
• Wednesday is the last day to get a Rubbermaid 24 inch Push Broom on sale at Lowe's for $32.98.
• All tops, shorts, and shoes for the family are 20% off at Target with your Circle Offer.
• All floral at Hobby Lobby is half price.
Franny The Shopaholic answers questions of general interest. Email FrannyShopaholic@aol.com