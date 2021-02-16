Search for a mask for flying and a clothing rack: Franny the Shopaholic

Dear Jo Ann: Just so you know, I recently flew and had on a shield and a neck warmer type mask that was fabric. Of course it matched my outfit! The flight attendant told me the mask itself had to be two layers of paper or fabric. Luckily I had a few in my handbag to switch to. After doing some investigating at Health.com, the Koral Netz Face Mask came in with flying colors. You can purchase it at Koral.com for $20, and it comes in four colors. If you sign up at their website, you receive a 15% discount. Also, Bloomingdales, Saks Fifth Avenue and Neiman Marcus sell them. Boscov’s this week has the KN95 masks in a three pack for $6.99 and a 10 pack of three-ply paper masks for $2.99. I emailed you the links.