Save on air fryer; prepare for vacation and the Super Bowl

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: My friends are raving about their air fryers. They tell me to get the big one. I hate spending over $100 on one. Any good deals on one? — Jessica Johnson
Dear Jessica: This week at Aldi's you can get an Ambiano Extra Large 5.3 quart air fryer for $59.99.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: In need of beach towels for a family vacation. Summer stuff isn't out yet. Help? — Karen L., Tuckerton
Dear Karen: Get bath sheets, which are about the same size as beach towels, regularly $19.99 on sale for $6 at Ollie's Bargain Outlet.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I am in need of the biggest cheapest TV for my Super Bowl party. — Paul McDonald
Dear Paul: The biggest cheapest I could find was at Walmart.com with free shipping. A Sceptre 50 inch Android Smart 4K LED TV with Google Assistant is $265. And the Sceptre 55 inch is $308.89. For five inches, measured diagonally I would go for the 50 inch.
Steals of the Week
Acme
• San Giorgio pasta: $1.
• Lean Cuisine entrees: $2.
• Jumbo 16 to 20 count two pound bag of shrimp: $13.98.
• Skippy peanut butter: $2.50.
• A dozen donuts: $5.
• Screamin' Sicilian 20.6 to 25 ounce pizza: $5.
• Perdue Roasters: 99 cents per pound. Limit one.*
• Broccoli Crowns: 88 cents per pound. Limit four pounds.*
• Fisherman's Net Fresh Atlantic Salmon Fillet: $6.99 per pound. Limit one.*
*with your Acme digital coupon.
Aldi
• Large Haas avocados: 59 cents.
• Whole white mushrooms: 99 cents per half pound package.
• Red grapes: $1.29 per pound.
• Whole chicken roaster (6 pound average): 79 cents per pound.
• Mama Cozzi's 16 inch Five-Cheese Deli Pizza: $3.99.
• Park Street Deli one pound guacamole: $2.49.
• Casa Mamita 24 ounce salsa: 95 cents.*
• Happy Farms 8 ounce cream cheese: 69 cents.*
• Clancy's 13 ounce white round tortilla chips: 79 cents.*
*Buy these three and have dip and chips for under $2.50!
ShopRite
• Pint of blueberries: $1.99.
• Betty Crocker frosting: half price.
• Ellio's 9 slice pizza: $1.99.
• Haas avocados: 79 cents.
• Schmidt bread: half price.
• Hatfield one pound bacon: $3.99.
• Entenmann's full line: half price.
• Smart Ones Classic Favorites: Six for $10.
• Banquet Pot Pies: 88 cents.
• Wood stove-looking electric heater: $49.99.
• Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ or dipping sauce: 99 cents. Limit four.*
• Tide (orange bottle) 37 ounce laundry detergent: $2.99. Limit one.*
*with your ShopRite digital coupon.
Tips
• A George Foreman grill is $15 at Family Dollar.
• Today is the last day to get a 25 inch light gray bathroom vanity with sink top and mirror regularly $249 on sale for $149 at Lowe's. A 30 inch herringbone weathered oak bathroom vanity with sink top and mirror regularly $449 is on sale for $249.
• Until tomorrow at Home Depot get a Glacier Bay 36 inch bathroom vanity in white with a white sink top and mirror for $199.
• Get four cases of bottled Fresh Finds purified water for $8 at Big Lots.
• Famous maker 84 inch Jacquard Grommet Panels regularly $14.88 one sale for $7.99 at Ollie's Bargain Outlet.
• McCafe 12 count K-cups are $4.99 at CVS. A one pound bag of Wonderful pistachios is $6.99.
• Taster's Choice 7 ounce instant coffee is $6.99 at Walgreens. Nescafe Classico 7 ounce instant coffee is $5.49.
• A HP 15.6 inch touchscreen laptop with Windows 10S Mode, 256GB and Intel Core i3 processor is on sale at Target for $369.99.
• Folgers 20.6 to 25.1 ounce coffee or Folgers Classic Roast instant coffee is two for $10 at Dollar General. Must buy two.
Franny The Shopaholic answers questions of general interest. Email FrannyShopaholic@aol.com.