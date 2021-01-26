 Skip to main content
Save on air fryer; prepare for vacation and the Super Bowl
Franny the Shopaholic, by Franny d'Angelo

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: My friends are raving about their air fryers. They tell me to get the big one. I hate spending over $100 on one. Any good deals on one? — Jessica Johnson

Dear Jessica: This week at Aldi's you can get an Ambiano Extra Large 5.3 quart air fryer for $59.99.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: In need of beach towels for a family vacation. Summer stuff isn't out yet. Help? — Karen L., Tuckerton

Dear Karen: Get bath sheets, which are about the same size as beach towels, regularly $19.99 on sale for $6 at Ollie's Bargain Outlet.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I am in need of the biggest cheapest TV for my Super Bowl party. — Paul McDonald

Dear Paul: The biggest cheapest I could find was at Walmart.com with free shipping. A Sceptre 50 inch Android Smart 4K LED TV with Google Assistant is $265. And the Sceptre 55 inch is $308.89. For five inches, measured diagonally I would go for the 50 inch.

Steals of the Week

Acme

• San Giorgio pasta: $1.

• Lean Cuisine entrees: $2.

• Jumbo 16 to 20 count two pound bag of shrimp: $13.98.

• Skippy peanut butter: $2.50.

• A dozen donuts: $5.

• Screamin' Sicilian 20.6 to 25 ounce pizza: $5.

• Perdue Roasters: 99 cents per pound. Limit one.*

• Broccoli Crowns: 88 cents per pound. Limit four pounds.*

• Fisherman's Net Fresh Atlantic Salmon Fillet: $6.99 per pound. Limit one.*

*with your Acme digital coupon.

Aldi

• Large Haas avocados: 59 cents.

• Whole white mushrooms: 99 cents per half pound package.

• Red grapes: $1.29 per pound.

• Whole chicken roaster (6 pound average): 79 cents per pound.

• Mama Cozzi's 16 inch Five-Cheese Deli Pizza: $3.99.

• Park Street Deli one pound guacamole: $2.49.

• Casa Mamita 24 ounce salsa: 95 cents.*

• Happy Farms 8 ounce cream cheese: 69 cents.*

• Clancy's 13 ounce white round tortilla chips: 79 cents.*

*Buy these three and have dip and chips for under $2.50!

ShopRite

• Pint of blueberries: $1.99.

• Betty Crocker frosting: half price.

• Ellio's 9 slice pizza: $1.99.

• Haas avocados: 79 cents.

• Schmidt bread: half price.

• Hatfield one pound bacon: $3.99.

• Entenmann's full line: half price.

• Smart Ones Classic Favorites: Six for $10.

• Banquet Pot Pies: 88 cents.

• Wood stove-looking electric heater: $49.99.

• Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ or dipping sauce: 99 cents. Limit four.*

• Tide (orange bottle) 37 ounce laundry detergent: $2.99. Limit one.*

*with your ShopRite digital coupon.

Tips

• A George Foreman grill is $15 at Family Dollar.

• Today is the last day to get a 25 inch light gray bathroom vanity with sink top and mirror regularly $249 on sale for $149 at Lowe's. A 30 inch herringbone weathered oak bathroom vanity with sink top and mirror regularly $449 is on sale for $249.

• Until tomorrow at Home Depot get a Glacier Bay 36 inch bathroom vanity in white with a white sink top and mirror for $199.

• Get four cases of bottled Fresh Finds purified water for $8 at Big Lots.

• Famous maker 84 inch Jacquard Grommet Panels regularly $14.88 one sale for $7.99 at Ollie's Bargain Outlet.

• McCafe 12 count K-cups are $4.99 at CVS. A one pound bag of Wonderful pistachios is $6.99.

• Taster's Choice 7 ounce instant coffee is $6.99 at Walgreens. Nescafe Classico 7 ounce instant coffee is $5.49.

• A HP 15.6 inch touchscreen laptop with Windows 10S Mode, 256GB and Intel Core i3 processor is on sale at Target for $369.99.

• Folgers 20.6 to 25.1 ounce coffee or Folgers Classic Roast instant coffee is two for $10 at Dollar General. Must buy two.

Franny The Shopaholic answers questions of general interest. Email FrannyShopaholic@aol.com.

