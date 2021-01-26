Save on air fryer; prepare for vacation and the Super Bowl

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: My friends are raving about their air fryers. They tell me to get the big one. I hate spending over $100 on one. Any good deals on one? — Jessica Johnson

Dear Jessica: This week at Aldi's you can get an Ambiano Extra Large 5.3 quart air fryer for $59.99.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: In need of beach towels for a family vacation. Summer stuff isn't out yet. Help? — Karen L., Tuckerton

Dear Karen: Get bath sheets, which are about the same size as beach towels, regularly $19.99 on sale for $6 at Ollie's Bargain Outlet.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I am in need of the biggest cheapest TV for my Super Bowl party. — Paul McDonald

Dear Paul: The biggest cheapest I could find was at Walmart.com with free shipping. A Sceptre 50 inch Android Smart 4K LED TV with Google Assistant is $265. And the Sceptre 55 inch is $308.89. For five inches, measured diagonally I would go for the 50 inch.

Steals of the Week

Acme

• San Giorgio pasta: $1.