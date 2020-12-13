When it comes to features that could clinch a sale, this Egg Harbor Township ranch has two or three

When a couple looking to purchase a new home are faced with having to make a choice between similar properties in the same price range, it’s likely to be some distinctive feature of one of the houses under consideration that will end up being the decisive factor in their selection. The attractive four-bedroom, three-bath, custom-designed ranch at 14 Scarlett Oak Circle in Egg Harbor Township that’s being listed for $449,000 actually has two or three such enticements.
The one that many a potential buyer might consider irresistible at first sight is a fantastic, resort-quality, cable-enabled rear deck, complete with an ornamental railing along its entire length, that overlooks a verdant, fenced-in back yard bordered by a magnificent grove of Leyland cypresses, as well as a cluster of sheltering shade trees.
“When we built this home, we wanted the outside to come in,” says the current owner in talking about that 71-foot-long deck, which is accessible via French doors to every single room in the back of the house.” And it’s not just the impressive size and roominess of this totally private outdoor retreat that makes it so desirable, but its construction of all-weather, maintenance-free Trex composite decking that comes with a lifetime guarantee and is impervious to termites and other insects, splinter-proof and resistant to fading (as well as contributing to forest preservation).
But while the deck may be the most outwardly alluring aspect of this residence, it’s not the only thing about it that might just convince a buyer to decide in its favor. Another is a very practical feature that could make a huge difference in the comfort and safety of the occupants — a whole-house generator that ensures that lights, air conditioning, appliances and computers will remain functional during power failures that have become the all-too common results of both high winds and ice storms.
Then there’s an attached two-car garage that’s both heated and air conditioned and equipped with cable, and could thus serve as a great year-round workshop for anyone who enjoys building things, as well as a place to hold gatherings for televised sporting events.
But the attributes of the house apart from those particular ones are in themselves more than sufficient to make it an ideal haven for either a growing family with kids or, for that matter, retirees (since it’s all on one floor) who might be planning to accommodate guests and family members as soon as socializing and entertaining once again become viable options.
For one thing, the living area has a feeling of interior spaciousness resulting from an open-floor-plan that complements the expansiveness of the deck. The family room is designed around a built-in gas log fireplace, and the eat-in gourmet kitchen, which comes with a full complement of recently replaced stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, stylish cherrywood cabinets and a pantry, is adjacent to a cheery breakfast room that opens onto the deck. The bedrooms are strategically situated, with the master suite, which includes its own gas-log fireplace, walk-in closet and a bath containing an elegant tile-enclosed Jacuzzi, occupying one side of the house and the three smaller bedrooms and two additional baths on the other, allowing kids to have their own separate quarters and overnight guests to enjoy privacy. There’s also an office/den that’s a perfect setting for working or studying at home.
Other amenities of this lovely residence include hardwood floors; a convenient whole-house vacuum system; central air and ceiling fans; recessed lighting; a laundry/utility room; a surround sound system that can be enjoyed both indoors and out; a security system; plantation shutters and custom window treatments; an outdoor shed, and exterior parking for three or more cars.
To arrange for a private showing today (Sunday) between 1 and 3 p,m. or to set up an appointment to tour the home on another day, as well as for information of how to take a virtual tour, you can contact listing agent Catherine Colfver of Balsley Losco Real Estate at (609) 377 4107 or email her at reprincess63@gmail.com.
Make your house a home
For the holidays: Get inspiring home and gift ideas – sign up now!