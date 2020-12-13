When it comes to features that could clinch a sale, this Egg Harbor Township ranch has two or three

When a couple looking to purchase a new home are faced with having to make a choice between similar properties in the same price range, it’s likely to be some distinctive feature of one of the houses under consideration that will end up being the decisive factor in their selection. The attractive four-bedroom, three-bath, custom-designed ranch at 14 Scarlett Oak Circle in Egg Harbor Township that’s being listed for $449,000 actually has two or three such enticements.

The one that many a potential buyer might consider irresistible at first sight is a fantastic, resort-quality, cable-enabled rear deck, complete with an ornamental railing along its entire length, that overlooks a verdant, fenced-in back yard bordered by a magnificent grove of Leyland cypresses, as well as a cluster of sheltering shade trees.

“When we built this home, we wanted the outside to come in,” says the current owner in talking about that 71-foot-long deck, which is accessible via French doors to every single room in the back of the house.” And it’s not just the impressive size and roominess of this totally private outdoor retreat that makes it so desirable, but its construction of all-weather, maintenance-free Trex composite decking that comes with a lifetime guarantee and is impervious to termites and other insects, splinter-proof and resistant to fading (as well as contributing to forest preservation).