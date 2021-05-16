This Ventnor Heights Yacht Club townhouse combines all the best aspects of two seemingly different lifestyles

If you’re looking to buy a vacation home where you can live either seasonally or year-round, but not in a condo community — perhaps because you believe it would put limitations on your space and freedom that a self-contained house wouldn’t — the one-of-a-kind bayside townhouse on the market at 2207 East Drive in Ventnor Heights might just cause you to rethink such notions, since it offers the best aspects of both lifestyles with none of the drawbacks of either.
On one hand, this highly desirable three-story, four-bedroom, three-and-a-half bath resort residence has just about everything you could ask for in a private home, including spectacular waterfront panoramas that can be perpetually viewed from both its windows and seven decks, a three-car garage and, if you’re either a boat owner or contemplating becoming one, its own 52-foot-deep boat slip on the Intracoastal Waterway.
On the other, it’s got the benefits of being both an end unit and, according to listing agent Paula Morss, the largest townhouse in the luxurious Crown Key Yacht Club, a family- and pet-friendly community that includes its own boardwalk, swimming pool, sundeck and kitchen-equipped clubhouse that residents can reserve for private parties and get-togethers (with an entrance that’s just around the corner from the unit). And that, of course, isn’t to mention the convenience of having every last maintenance detail attended to by a dedicated professional staff.
All of those advantages are in addition to a prime location just a few blocks, via the Dorset Avenue bridge, to the Ventnor beach and boardwalk, along with close proximity to the many eateries, boutiques and shops of Ventnor, Margate and Lower Chelsea, and being only a few minutes from the casinos and night life of Atlantic City (as well as easily accessible to the Atlantic City Expressway and Garden State Parkway).
Making the prospect of acquiring this “premier unit,” as Paula Morss terms it, even sweeter, is its highly competitive asking price (which is less than that of many comparable downbeach area homes) of $794,500.
Among the other amenities you’ll get for that price are decks on every level (with a wraparound deck on the main floor), cathedral ceilings, skylights in the upstairs bedrooms, a built-in gas-log fireplace, polished hardwood flooring, a stylish, fully equipped eat-in gourmet kitchen and lovely formal dining room, a master suite, the bathroom of which includes a soaking tub and double sink, a laundry/utility room, an abundance of storage space (including a walk-in cedar closet and room in that garage for bicycles, kayaks and other aquatic toys), and a driveway big enough to accommodate two vehicles.
And should a prospective buyer want to retain the current high-end furnishings and decor, which as Paula Morss points out, are both well-coordinated with the interior rooms and quite comfortable, all those contents are negotiable, enabling the next owners to move right in and immediately start enjoying the relaxed and carefree vacation aura of both this resplendent residence and the Crown Key community.
If this sounds like it just might be your kind of condo, as well as one your family members, including the four-legged ones, would enjoy living in, you can go over and take a look at it today (Sunday) during an open house scheduled from 12 noon to 2 p.m. Otherwise, you can arrange for a private showing by contacting Paula Morss at BHHS Fox and Roach Realtors at (609) 703-3736 (her direct number) or email her at Pabmo@comcast.net. But don’t procrastinate, because this is the kind of property that is not likely to be on the market for very long.