This fully remodeled house in Margate may be just the kind many buyers seeking an ideal vacation retreat have in mind

For times that the occupants wish to prepare food themselves or for those who prefer their own culinary creations, however, this house comes with a fully equipped galley kitchen that contains a complement of stainless steel GE appliances, including a refrigerator with a built-in coffeemaker, as well as a high-tech, under-the-counter portable oven and beverage cooler, both of which are conveniently embedded on the other side of its six-seat granite breakfast bar.

Like everything else about this abode, that kitchen, with its attractive white cabinetry and stone backsplash, is practically new, the owners having revamped the entire structure down to the studs a mere four years ago and replaced just about everything in the process, from the roof to the flooring. The remodeling, which they estimate as having cost close to $250,000 all-told, included the installation of a central air-conditioning system, changing the look of the exterior to a combination of vinyl siding and stone, adding lighting to the outside steps leading to the porch and the creation of a pull-out storage cabinet under the stairs.

“We’ve done some unique cabinetry and carpentry, says the co-owner, adding, “nothing in this house has been left untouched.”