This fully remodeled house in Margate may be just the kind many buyers seeking an ideal vacation retreat have in mind

Anyone in search of a summer place that‘s both compact and roomy in terms of the number of people and things it can accommodate, virtually maintenance-free (except for a relatively small amount of mowing and landscaping), and so ideally situated as to make a car unnecessary (even while having ample room for several) should be sure to check out the completely renovated residence now for sale at 18 S. Jefferson Ave. in Margate.
That’s not to say this four-bedroom, four-bath home, with its inviting, Trex-surfaced front porch, open floor design and abundance of windows, wouldn’t be a quite comfortable and cheerful one in which to spend other seasons as well, the current owners often going there at various times of the year. But it’s definitely the kind that will resonate perfectly with many prospective buyers who have a certain kind of casual and carefree atmosphere in mind when it comes to a seashore resort residence.
For one thing, there’s its location, just a block and a half from the beach and within a block or two of such popular Ventnor Avenue eateries as Johnny’s Café and Lounge, Shucker’s Bar & Grille and Saltwater Italian Restaurant, as well as the Margate Dairy Bar & Burger, which is just around the corner—what one of the owners describes it as being “right in the heart of the action.”
“We never use our car when we come down to the house—we walk and bike everywhere,” she says.
For times that the occupants wish to prepare food themselves or for those who prefer their own culinary creations, however, this house comes with a fully equipped galley kitchen that contains a complement of stainless steel GE appliances, including a refrigerator with a built-in coffeemaker, as well as a high-tech, under-the-counter portable oven and beverage cooler, both of which are conveniently embedded on the other side of its six-seat granite breakfast bar.
Like everything else about this abode, that kitchen, with its attractive white cabinetry and stone backsplash, is practically new, the owners having revamped the entire structure down to the studs a mere four years ago and replaced just about everything in the process, from the roof to the flooring. The remodeling, which they estimate as having cost close to $250,000 all-told, included the installation of a central air-conditioning system, changing the look of the exterior to a combination of vinyl siding and stone, adding lighting to the outside steps leading to the porch and the creation of a pull-out storage cabinet under the stairs.
“We’ve done some unique cabinetry and carpentry, says the co-owner, adding, “nothing in this house has been left untouched.”
Among the other features that contribute to the home’s convenience and charm are a fenced-in back yard and patio area that’s perfect for anyone with one or more dogs, and, according to the co-owner, is big enough to hold a party for up to 40 people complete with tables; a second-floor master suite with a private deck overlooking that yard, a walk-in closet and a bath with double sinks; another en suite on the first floor, along with a den; a laundry/utility room near the rear entranceway that’s perfect for washing towels and other items upon returning from the beach; a garage-size shed at the end of the yard that’s nearly the size of two bedrooms for storing beach umbrellas and chairs, bicycles and aquatic equipment, and an outdoor shower.
In addition, the present contents, apart from a few decorative items, are all negotiable, the co-owner says, which would make this house in move-in condition should a purchaser wish to keep it as is.
