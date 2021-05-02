This EHT luxury home at the end of a wooded cul-de-sac is all set to serve as an ideal setting for its ‘second family’

In these turbulent times, when the ultimate objective of many house hunters is finding an idyllic, comforting and aesthetic environment in which to raise a family, the two-story, multi-gabled brick home now on the market at 15 Osprey Court in Egg Harbor Township is precisely the sort of property that might well cause a young couple to look no further.

Having lived there with their own three children for the past 22 years, the current (and original) owners, Mark and Josette Barbera, say they can’t imagine a better place to have brought them up— and have only reluctantly decided to sell the four-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bath home now that they’ve reached the point of nearing empty nester status and no longer needing anywhere near all the space it provides.

But prior to doing so, they put quite a bit of money and effort into upgrading this quite resplendent residence situated at the end of a picturesque cul-de-sac surrounded by wooded acreage. The resulting improvements have made it in many ways the equivalent of a newly built home, yet one that has the advantage of having proven to be an ideal setting for forging fond memories over a period of years and could easily serve the same purpose for a new family.