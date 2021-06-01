This charming 4-bedroom rancher in EHT shows the 'American Dream' is both alive and affordable

Given today’s red-hot residential real-estate market, many families may be left with the impression that the so-called American dream—that of owning a suburban home with not only enough room for everybody, but all the amenities that go along with a comfortable and enjoyable lifestyle—has become beyond their reach. But if yours is one such family, the charming house now for sale at 303 Sterling Ave. in Egg Harbor Township may just convince you otherwise.
This attractive four-bedroom, two-bath rancher has everything you might be dreaming of and more, including a traditional front porch (that was recently resurfaced), a repainted rear deck with a motorized, retractable awning partially encompassing an above-ground swimming pool that’s all of 27 feet in diameter, and a good-sized tree-lined back yard enclosed by a stockade fence, which provides a perfect play area for kids and a dog—all with a very affordable asking price of $237,000.
Among the other things the new owner will be getting for that price are a finished, heated basement complete with a large family room (which could also be used as a home office), two bedrooms and a laundry/utility room equipped with a brand-new washer and dryer; a “she shed” that’s great for anyone who does crafts, a detached garage with electricity and plenty of storage space for bikes and beach equipment and a “parking pad” big enough to accommodate three or more additional cars.
The home has recessed lighting fixtures, hard-wired smoke detectors, a walk-in closet, hardwood, tile and vinyl flooring and a convenient outdoor shower that’s perfect for those return trips from the beach.
Among the other amenities it offers are a new Samsung refrigerator, along with a full complement of appliances that include a microwave and self-cleaning oven; central air and natural gas heating, and an electric fireplace in the living room. In addition, items such as deck furniture, the recessed large-screen TV above the fireplace and another out on the deck, are negotiable if a new owner would like to keep them.
“In the dozen years we’ve lived here we have put a lot of love into this house and taken very good care of it,” says the wife of the current owner, adding, “It’s been a great place to raise my kids, with more than enough space for a family.”
The home’s location is also a highly convenient one, she adds, being close to the entrance to the Atlantic City Expressway and the Garden State Parkway, retail facilities such as the English Creek Shopping Center, the Hamilton Mall and Consumer’s Square, and just a few minutes away from the beaches, boardwalks and resort attractions of Absecon Island and Ocean City. In addition, it’s only two blocks from Childs-Kirk Memorial Park, with its playgrounds, field hockey and lighted softball fields.
To get an up-close look at what this house has to offer a family and how it could put your realization of the American dream within reach, you should contact listing agent Jo Ann Daly of Re/Max Platinum Properties in Ventnor, at either her mobile phone number, (609) 513-8969, or office number, (609) 822-3300, or email her at acnjdaly@gmail.com