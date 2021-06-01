This charming 4-bedroom rancher in EHT shows the 'American Dream' is both alive and affordable

Given today’s red-hot residential real-estate market, many families may be left with the impression that the so-called American dream—that of owning a suburban home with not only enough room for everybody, but all the amenities that go along with a comfortable and enjoyable lifestyle—has become beyond their reach. But if yours is one such family, the charming house now for sale at 303 Sterling Ave. in Egg Harbor Township may just convince you otherwise.

This attractive four-bedroom, two-bath rancher has everything you might be dreaming of and more, including a traditional front porch (that was recently resurfaced), a repainted rear deck with a motorized, retractable awning partially encompassing an above-ground swimming pool that’s all of 27 feet in diameter, and a good-sized tree-lined back yard enclosed by a stockade fence, which provides a perfect play area for kids and a dog—all with a very affordable asking price of $237,000.