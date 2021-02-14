If you’re looking for an ideal place to work and play, this Margate luxury home may be your rainbow's end

Like any really versatile vacation destination, however, this house readily adapts itself to the months that aren’t conducive to such outdoor activities by coming to resemble a cozy country inn (or perhaps one on the New England seacoast, given its location just across the street from the bay). What makes it an especially splendid setting to spend frosty winter evenings are a total of three wood-burning fireplaces—one in the living room, complete with a charming floor-to-ceiling stone hearth, another in the den and a third in the master bedroom, making it a perfect place to curl up with a good book beside a roaring fire. To further enhance the mood, a surround sound system allows whatever kind of music you prefer to pervade the environment of any part of the house you happen to be in.