If you’re looking for an ideal place to work and play, this Margate luxury home may be your rainbow's end

If ever a house seemed made to order for the times we’re living in, it’s the luxury three-story, five-bedroom, five-bath, recently renovated residence for sale at 7506 Bayshore Drive in Margate at an asking price of $2,450,000. That is to say, it’s the ideal setup for both working and vacationing at home on a year-round basis.
Not only does this property offer all kinds of interior space for individual family members to engage in their own pursuits without getting in each other’s way (including recreation rooms and bedroom alcoves), but it includes the kinds of advantages usually found in resort retreats, which have now become more desirable than ever in a home environment. As the current owner puts it, the house is one that “lends itself to recreational activities.”
The most impressive of these features is a huge, heated in-ground pool, complete with its own “waterfall,” surrounded by a fenced-in, tiled patio shielded by juniper trees—the ideal place for both daily swims in summer and outdoor pool parties. Another aquatic-therapy amenity is an outdoor whirlpool/hot tub on the rear porch.
There’s also a basketball court, complete with professional measurements and weather-resistant rubber flooring that’s a perfect place for “hoop-dream” hopefuls to compete with each other and practice their layups, jump shots and free throws, as well as for older family members to try and resurrect the slam dunks of their youth or simply stay in shape.
Additionally, a gated side yard adjacent to the pool and a secluded back yard provide perfect places to sit outside on summer evenings, as does a second-story balcony that overlooks the pool on two sides.
Like any really versatile vacation destination, however, this house readily adapts itself to the months that aren’t conducive to such outdoor activities by coming to resemble a cozy country inn (or perhaps one on the New England seacoast, given its location just across the street from the bay). What makes it an especially splendid setting to spend frosty winter evenings are a total of three wood-burning fireplaces—one in the living room, complete with a charming floor-to-ceiling stone hearth, another in the den and a third in the master bedroom, making it a perfect place to curl up with a good book beside a roaring fire. To further enhance the mood, a surround sound system allows whatever kind of music you prefer to pervade the environment of any part of the house you happen to be in.
There are also extra rooms, such as the downstairs den and family room, that can be (and are currently) used for indoor games such as billiards and table tennis as well as for workouts, as they offer more than sufficient space for all kinds of gymnastic gear. (In fact, both the indoor and outdoor equipment the house now contains, including the pool and ping-pong table, as well as things like lounge chairs, are all negotiable, along with the other furnishings.)
An additional place for relaxing and engaging in recreational pursuits is a fully covered, indoor/outdoor porch that, along with a mahogany ceiling, is equipped with heating units that allow it to be used on a year-round basis
Other downstairs features include an open, flowing room design; coffered ceilings; an elegant spiral staircase in the living room; a dining area illuminated by natural light from a wall of extra-large windows that overlook the pool; a full bar for entertaining; a high-end kitchen with relatively new appliances, including a double Miele dishwasher, Wolf stove, a wine chiller and customized white cabinetry with a matching center island, and a guest bedroom and full bath.
The second floor contains three more bedrooms, including an oversized master suite with a cathedral ceiling, a separate sitting room, a bathroom with a heated floor, and a walk-in closet with its own wet bar, sink and refrigerator, as well as a laundry/utility room and storage area. A fifth and very private full bedroom suite can be found on the third floor.
The house also boasts an elegant horseshoe-shaped pavered driveway with ample room to accommodate three vehicles (and extra parking space available on the street) and a majestic stone chimney rising above the roof near the front door. Other amenities include a sprinkler system, hardwood and tile flooring, central air and brick and wood shingle siding.
Beside all the features that make this home a kind of self-contained vacation villa, it’s located just a couple minutes’ drive from the Margate beach and Ventnor boardwalk, Casel’s Marketplace, and the trendy eateries for which both communities are known. It’s also only about 15 minutes from the casinos, restaurants and attractions of Atlantic City, as well as being conveniently situated a few short blocks from the Margate bridge to the mainland.
An added advantage of the location for a prospective buyer who has one or more canine companions is its being within easy walking distance of the Margate Dog Park, where pets can romp at will while their owners socialize with fellow dog lovers.
To arrange for a private showing of this prime downbeach property, you can contact listing agent Paula A. Hartman of BHHS Fox and Roach, Margate at (609) 487-7234, or email her at redheadedrealtor@aol.com. A virtual tour is also available at https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=UxK1Xce4nHe.