If an ‘upsized’ resort residence is what you’re after, you shouldn’t miss this Ventnor beach-block beauty

At a time when home life for many families has also come to encompass work life and vacation life (a phenomenon that’s been dubbed “The Great Reshuffling”), a home like the one that’s just come on the market at 105 S. Rosborough Ave., Ventnor couldn’t be more ideally suited to a related trend in residential resort real estate—that of upsizing.
In essence, what that means is the acquisition of a property in a highly desirable vacation location that has ample room to not only meet the requirements of a large or growing family, but a multi-generational one, providing its members with both a sense of togetherness and the ability to both work and play independently.
This six-bedroom, five-bath home is one that meets all those criteria, having not only been extensively renovated by the couple that has owned it for the past three decades, but expanded vertically to transform it into one of the larger and loftier beach-block residences in Ventnor’s highly desirable south end, just a few blocks from the Margate line.
While its height and five stories might seem to suggest that living there would involve a lot of stair climbing, in actuality the home’s split-level design makes it quite easy to navigate between floors.
From the ground level, which, along with a garage and laundry room, contains a large bedroom (currently used as a den) with a full bath that would make an ideal in-law suite, complete with outside access, there’s only a small number of steps leading up to the open-plan living/dining/kitchen area, which is graced by a gas-log fireplace and an awning-covered, gated front porch. Another semi-stairway takes you from there to a third level encompassing three bedrooms and two full baths, with a few additional steps going up to a combined home office/loft. Finally, there’s one more short ascent to the recently added topmost level—one with two more bedrooms and baths, including a master suite featuring a private bath with heated floors, a double vanity, a steam shower and a whirlpool bath, as well as a large walk-in closet, and, perhaps best of all, a spacious deck with magnificent ocean views.
“At night, you can leave the sliding doors open and get the ocean breeze and hear the waves crashing on the beach,” is how the one of the current owners describes the delights of summer nights in that master bedroom.
The design is also one that he says has allowed him and his wife to easily accommodate their kids and grandkids—their son having been able to use the loft, which is equipped with two desks, to work remotely while his children played in the ground-floor rec room or frolicked at the beach. (Except for personal items, the home’s contents, such as those desks, he notes, are all negotiable, and may even be included in the package if the price is right, so that buying this property can be a totally turnkey proposition.)
That same spaciousness and flexibility, he adds, characterizes the home’s exterior, which includes an elegantly pavered, gated private patio and 60-foot-long, fenced-in back yard (a feature not found in many beach-block homes), buffered by shrubs, that has enough room for a family dog to get some exercise and that’s actually large enough to install a swimming pool if a new owner wished to do so, as well as an enclosed outdoor shower and a gas barbecue. There’s also a beautifully landscaped front lawn, maintained by a professional gardening service, with a complete irrigation system that even extends to the flower boxes, and a driveway with enough off-street parking space for four vehicles. (Adding to the outer beauty of the home, he notes, is the fact that all of the utility lines were installed in the rear of homes in this section of Ventnor, giving the street a very uncluttered look.)
Other advantages that a potential new owner might want to consider are the additional upgrades that were recently made, including the installation of a new Carrier air-conditioning and heating system and two 40-gallon hot-water heaters by a top area contractor, McAllister HVAC Service. There’s also a totally remodeled eat-in kitchen, equipped with stainless steel KitchenAid appliances, including a gas cooktop, wall oven and microwave, granite countertops, and a center island with seating for four, as well as a relatively new Whirlpool washer and dryer in the laundry room.
For those who like to dine out, he adds, the house is also within a short stroll of Sapore Woodfire Pizza and Restaurant, and several other popular Ventnor Avenue eateries, as well as Sundaze Ice Cream Shop. It’s also just a couple of houses from the Ventnor boardwalk and beach, although the street is in a relatively high and dry location (just under 16 feet above sea level) which the co-owner says has had no flooding problems, even at the height of Superstorm Sandy.
Qualified buyers who might be in the market for both an upscale and upsized resort residence with the kind of space, versatility, location and luxury this one offers for an asking price of $1,899,000 can contact either listing agents Paula A. Hartman at (609) 271-7337 or at redheadedrealtor@aol.com or Todd Gordon at (609) 553-5098, or call either of them at the office of BHHS Fox and Roach in Margate at (609) 487-7234. (One caveat: The current owners, who would like to spend one more summer there before retiring to their other home in Florida, would prefer to close in September with whoever’s offer is accepted.)