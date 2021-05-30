If an ‘upsized’ resort residence is what you’re after, you shouldn’t miss this Ventnor beach-block beauty

At a time when home life for many families has also come to encompass work life and vacation life (a phenomenon that’s been dubbed “The Great Reshuffling”), a home like the one that’s just come on the market at 105 S. Rosborough Ave., Ventnor couldn’t be more ideally suited to a related trend in residential resort real estate—that of upsizing.

In essence, what that means is the acquisition of a property in a highly desirable vacation location that has ample room to not only meet the requirements of a large or growing family, but a multi-generational one, providing its members with both a sense of togetherness and the ability to both work and play independently.

This six-bedroom, five-bath home is one that meets all those criteria, having not only been extensively renovated by the couple that has owned it for the past three decades, but expanded vertically to transform it into one of the larger and loftier beach-block residences in Ventnor’s highly desirable south end, just a few blocks from the Margate line.

While its height and five stories might seem to suggest that living there would involve a lot of stair climbing, in actuality the home’s split-level design makes it quite easy to navigate between floors.