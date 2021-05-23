For anyone in love with country living, this pastoral paradise in Folsom has it all, from a luxury log cabin to a 6-stall stable

Should a prospective buyer want a thumbnail description of the one-of-a-kind, four-and-half-acre property now for sale at 1350 Mays Landing Rd. in the borough of Folsom, a ‘pastoral paradise’ is one that might best characterize it.

Where else in South Jersey would one find a ready-made, custom-built, entirely self-sufficient two-story, 4,500-square foot luxury log cabin, complete with four bedrooms and an equal number of baths (plus a half bath on the main floor), along with an attached two-car garage, a resort-quality in-ground pool and other outdoor recreational facilities, and a six-stall heated horse barn with four pastures and a professional riding ring, in an ideal location that’s both countrified and convenient?

And that’s not to mention a couple of two-acre buildable lots, zoned agricultural/residential, on either side of this very private country estate, which are also included in the $1,750,000 asking price.

“It’s a very tranquil setting with starry nights, fresh air and tall weeping pine trees,” is how the environment is characterized by the current owner, who has lived there with his wife for the past six years after buying the property, which was once a true farm homestead, from the builder of the house.