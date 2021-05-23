For anyone in love with country living, this pastoral paradise in Folsom has it all, from a luxury log cabin to a 6-stall stable

Should a prospective buyer want a thumbnail description of the one-of-a-kind, four-and-half-acre property now for sale at 1350 Mays Landing Rd. in the borough of Folsom, a ‘pastoral paradise’ is one that might best characterize it.
Where else in South Jersey would one find a ready-made, custom-built, entirely self-sufficient two-story, 4,500-square foot luxury log cabin, complete with four bedrooms and an equal number of baths (plus a half bath on the main floor), along with an attached two-car garage, a resort-quality in-ground pool and other outdoor recreational facilities, and a six-stall heated horse barn with four pastures and a professional riding ring, in an ideal location that’s both countrified and convenient?
And that’s not to mention a couple of two-acre buildable lots, zoned agricultural/residential, on either side of this very private country estate, which are also included in the $1,750,000 asking price.
“It’s a very tranquil setting with starry nights, fresh air and tall weeping pine trees,” is how the environment is characterized by the current owner, who has lived there with his wife for the past six years after buying the property, which was once a true farm homestead, from the builder of the house.
“One of the best aspects of residing here,” he says, “is that you can live completely off the grid because it has enough solar power to generate approximately $350 in extra revenue each month, so you not only have the benefit of your own power source but can make a tidy profit from it as well.” And that’s in addition to a 30-kw backup diesel generator in its own shed that ensures electricity and water will stay on throughout the house during a power failure and a furnace that can burn both natural gas and wood.
Another major benefit for any potential purchaser who might own one or more horses is that luxurious stable, where the owner says you can “really pamper them,” and which can serve as a further source of extra revenue by allowing you to board other people’s mounts there as well.
The house itself is a showplace of what might be called resplendent rusticity, its rooms replete with elegantly crafted log-lined walls and wood ceiling beams and its two levels connected by open wooden stairways.
The features of the main floor include what can only be described as the archetype of an eat-in country kitchen, complete with a cozy wood-burning fireplace, as well as granite countertops and high-end, stainless steel appliances; a living room with yet another wood-burning fireplace graced by a majestic stone hearth; a master bedroom suite containing a third fireplace equipped with a gas log; a library/study (which would make a great home office) and formal dining room, and a covered wrap-around back porch that faces the pool, expansive patio and fenced-in yard, as well as a smaller porch at the front entrance.
On the second floor is a long, gracious wooden hallway with a vaulted wooden ceiling that overlooks the kitchen and leads to a second master suite and two more sizable bedrooms with their own full baths, along with what the owner calls a “bunk room” that’s ideal for a variety of purposes, including sleepovers. In addition, there’s a finished, remodeled basement, complete with its own wet bar/kitchenette that can be used as a media or game room.
Among the other amenities offered by this unique property are a hot tub on the private covered porch off the master bedroom; a full-fledged basketball court and batting cages, along with a place for equipment storage; a four-zone cooling system, and what the owner describes as “very, very clean water that comes directly from the Kirkwood-Cohansey aquifer that flows underneath the borough of Folsom. Additionally, all the current furnishings, except for a few family heirlooms, are negotiable, he says, so a new owner could move right in.
The icing on the cake, he adds, is that while the setting is completely rural and adjacent to a 90-acre tract of designated farmland that can’t be built on (and is currently used to grow sweet potatoes), it’s also just three miles from an entrance to the Atlantic City Expressway, halfway between the Shore and Philadelphia and just five minutes from Bagliani’s Market in Hammonton.
If this combination of sumptuousness and simplicity sounds like the kind of lifestyle you and your family (and perhaps your horse) might be looking for, the listing agent to contact to see it up close is Kevin J. McGonigle of Gold Coast Sotheby’s International Realty at (609) 226-6046 (his mobile phone) or (609) 399-2500 (his office) Or you can email him at Kevin.McGonigle@SothebysRealty.com