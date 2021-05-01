A coveted Longport location and tasteful remodeling lend this residence ‘a spa-like vibe’

The two-story, four-bedroom, three-and-half-bath home at 115 S 18th Ave. in Longport is a striking example of the kind of property that’s becoming increasingly rare in today’s Jersey Shore real-estate market—a beautifully refurbished, turnkey-condition residence that’s just one house away from Absecon Island’s least crowded and most desirable beach.
For that reason, it’s not the type of home that buyers of average means would be apt to put on their list of possibilities, but is more suited to a potential purchaser who would consider its $3,875,000 asking price to be an affordable proposition, says listing agent Jerome DiPentino of Long and Foster Real Estate in Longport.
The factor that constitutes the lion’s share of that cost, DiPentino explains, is the value of the land itself, which he estimates to be worth about $2.5 million, putting the price tag for this house in perspective when compared with similar ones in locales where building sites are not at such a high premium. Nor is that value simply a product of the current pandemic-related boom in residential real estate, he maintains, as “the land it’s on has been pricey for quite some time.”
Taking that into consideration, he says, “this would quite likely be not a second home, but a third home for whoever purchases it,” meaning a potential buyer could well be someone, for example, who resides in an upscale Philadelphia suburb and maintains a winter residence in Florida.
For an individual in that category, however, this house would make a perfect, hassle-free summer place, given its location just steps from the beach, spacious, wrap-around porch and second-story deck (both newly rebuilt) and top-floor living/dining area providing magnificent views of both the ocean and bay. It’s also being offered “more or less as a package” that includes the high-end furnishings, and artistic décor that are already there, so that “whoever buys it can move right in,” DiPentino says, without having to do a thing except unpack..
Additionally, he notes, it is the equivalent of a brand-new home, having recently undergone extensive renovations that included a complete kitchen makeover, with contemporary custom crafting by chic design firms Joanne Hudson and William Ohs, Downsview cabinets and deluxe appliances (including a sub-Zero wine cooler) and total remodeling of the bathrooms as well.
All-told, DiPentino adds, the manner in which the entire house has been refurbished and furnished is both “professional and tasteful, lending it a harmony, a certain softness a spa-like vibe” that couldn’t be better suited for the right customer seeking a convenient and comfortable, yet luxurious seaside vacation retreat.
Among the other features and amenities that contribute to that ambience are hardwood and limestone flooring, a cozy built-in gas-log fireplace, a graceful, winding staircase, Niermann Weeks chandeliers, three-zone heating and air conditioning systems, Lutron-controlled smart lighting, a smart phone/tablet-controlled audio/visual system, a one-car garage (with exterior parking for additional vehicles), a wet bar and a downstairs den that would make an ideal home-office setting.
To arrange for a tour of this rare and exceptional property, qualified buyers should contact Jerome DiPentino at (609) 432-5588 or email him at JermoneD@LNF.com.