A coveted Longport location and tasteful remodeling lend this residence ‘a spa-like vibe’

The two-story, four-bedroom, three-and-half-bath home at 115 S 18th Ave. in Longport is a striking example of the kind of property that’s becoming increasingly rare in today’s Jersey Shore real-estate market—a beautifully refurbished, turnkey-condition residence that’s just one house away from Absecon Island’s least crowded and most desirable beach.

For that reason, it’s not the type of home that buyers of average means would be apt to put on their list of possibilities, but is more suited to a potential purchaser who would consider its $3,875,000 asking price to be an affordable proposition, says listing agent Jerome DiPentino of Long and Foster Real Estate in Longport.

The factor that constitutes the lion’s share of that cost, DiPentino explains, is the value of the land itself, which he estimates to be worth about $2.5 million, putting the price tag for this house in perspective when compared with similar ones in locales where building sites are not at such a high premium. Nor is that value simply a product of the current pandemic-related boom in residential real estate, he maintains, as “the land it’s on has been pricey for quite some time.”