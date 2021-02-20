Political memorabilia still a favorite among hobbyists: Antiques & Collectibles

Question: Some time ago, you answered questions concerning political memorabilia gathered over time by someone who collected those things. I have inherited a small collection of such items gathered by a relative who was very proud of the pieces. Enclosed is a list of a few of the items, and I will appreciate anything you can tell me about the hobby and these pieces. — M.T., Wildwood

Answer: For a number of years, gathering political memorabilia has been a popular hobby of many collectors who enjoy the historical value of the many items they are able to find, at times in unusual places.

Present favorite objects include politician buttons, ribbons, banners and everyday items that carry the messages of candidates who want to fill political positions ranging from dogcatcher to the President of the United States.

Since the late 1890s, when the first celluloid buttons were issued, the ability to communicate his or her name and the message of his or her aspiration has been advertised by aspirers in a number of unique, practical and colorful ways.