Political memorabilia still a favorite among hobbyists: Antiques & Collectibles

Question: Some time ago, you answered questions concerning political memorabilia gathered over time by someone who collected those things. I have inherited a small collection of such items gathered by a relative who was very proud of the pieces. Enclosed is a list of a few of the items, and I will appreciate anything you can tell me about the hobby and these pieces. — M.T., Wildwood
Answer: For a number of years, gathering political memorabilia has been a popular hobby of many collectors who enjoy the historical value of the many items they are able to find, at times in unusual places.
Present favorite objects include politician buttons, ribbons, banners and everyday items that carry the messages of candidates who want to fill political positions ranging from dogcatcher to the President of the United States.
Since the late 1890s, when the first celluloid buttons were issued, the ability to communicate his or her name and the message of his or her aspiration has been advertised by aspirers in a number of unique, practical and colorful ways.
Celluloid buttons and lithographed examples with metal backs have long been favorites, and they continue to advertise today’s candidates. Additionally, candidate’s messages are carried on jewelry, ribbons, flyers, bumper stickers and other novelties, all collectible, as well as through radios and TV.
Savvy collectors examine historical memorabilia carefully to ensure that age and condition of an offered piece are as advertised by a seller.
Some present political items and asking prices include:
• Bust of Abraham Lincoln: $80
• Talking George Bush doll: $25
• Democratic National Convention Medal/Ribbon: $85
• Genuine Barak Obama multicolor White House cuff links with Presidential Seal: $350
• White House 1998 Purple glass Easter Egg: $28
• 24K gold Donald Trump $100 bank note, mint: $200
Question: Many years ago, I bought several boxes of garage sale “finds” containing dolls and toys that reminded me of my childhood. Among the dolls is one I never owned as a child but always wanted, and it recently occurred to me that it might be collectible.
Listed on the seller’s receipt as “the Betsy McCall Doll” and “Robert Tonner,” it is 7½ inches tall and has a hard plastic, fully jointed body, sleep eyes, rooted brown hair and painted features.
She is marked with “McCall Corp” in a circle. Anything you can tell me about the doll will be appreciated. — L.C., Ocean City
Answer: The information you provided indicates your doll is one of the very popular “Betsy MCall” dolls that originally premiered as a McCall’s magazine paper doll in 1957. Betsy enjoyed popularity as a magazine character and later as a popular, fashionable toy doll for many years.
Produced by Ideal in the early 1950s, Betsy was designed by Robert Tonner as a match for the first monthly magazine character doll and the first magazine paper doll. Eventually, her published clothing and activities led to the emergence of a highly collected favorite toy doll that was available in several sizes.
Betsy’s extensive wardrobe, an important reason for her continued popularity, eventually included 100 or more outfits.
Current prices paid for many dressed 8-inch Betsey McCall dolls presently range from $30 to $70, based on the amount of costumes included in a sale.
Alyce Hand Benham is an antiques broker, appraiser and estate-liquidation specialist.
Send questions to: Alyce Benham, Living section, The Press of Atlantic City, 1000 W. Washington Ave., Pleasantville, NJ 08232.
Email: ahbantiques andcollectibles@gmail.com.
Letters may be used in future columns but cannot be answered individually, and photos cannot be returned.